SA put runs‚ runs and more runs on their Christmas wishlist

Winning wasn’t everything for South Africa in their last match of the World T20 in St Lucia on Monday.

Their 30-run victory over Bangladesh meant they will go home having won two of their four matches — not enough to put them in the semi-finals.

But they have avoided the unedifying prospect of having to qualify for the 2020 tournament.

“I'm glad we dodged that bullet‚” Dané van Niekerk told reporters in St Lucia..

“We don't enjoy going to qualifiers. So to not go is a relief.”

Not that Monday’s result will ease the unhappiness of a team who know they have played below their potential.

“Obviously there’s relief to have won and get a bit of confidence‚” Van Niekerk said.

“But I think the team is still quite disappointed.

“I saw everybody’s faces after the game. There's a lot of disappointment around in the camp‚ and it’s going to hurt for a bit.”