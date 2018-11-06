CSA unveil Mzansi Super League trophy

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday finally unveiled the Mzansi Super League trophy that the six teams will be fighting for from next week Friday’s opening match between Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans at Newlands.

CSA said the gold-plated cup for the new T20 tournament has a uniquely designed flower pattern that signifies the spring of a new dawn.

“We wanted a trophy that would have a unique touch and feel‚ signifying our unique South African-ness‚” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“Bearing in mind that the protea flower is a national iconic symbol that is also the brand associated with our national cricket team‚ we wanted a design that was close to that with petal-like design that South Africans identify with‚ signifying our culture‚ growth and the blossoming of a new era.”