Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Thabang Moroe says they are waiting on the announcement of India's election dates to see whether they'll have a chance of hosting next year's Indian Premier League.

South Africa hosted the second IPL edition in 2009 due to national elections in India.

India's security forces are often stretched across the length and breadth of one of the most populous nations in the world.

That doesn't allow for adequate protection for cricket matches.

Half of the 2014 IPL edition was moved to the United Arab Emirates because of the election but next year's edition also has to be held earlier than normal because of the Men's Cricket World Cup starting on May 30.

“They've said that until they know when their election dates are‚ they can't make a move.

"The election dates will determine how much of the Indian Premier League will be moved.

"It could be 50 percent‚ 60 percent or the entire league that needs to be moved and also how much is it going to cost them to move it to another country‚” Moroe said.

CSA's executive management brass was in Parliament on Tuesday where they told the Sports Portfolio Committee that they've projected a R654-million rand loss over the next four-year cycle.

While CSA announced a R350-million profit over the previous financial year‚ they had coffer-boosting tours of India and Australia.

While South Africa will host England for a full tour (four tests‚ three ODI's and three T20's) in the 2019/2020 summer‚ according to the Future Tours Programme schedule‚ India and Australia will only be visiting these shores in the 2021/2022 and 2020/2021 summers respectively.

Moroe said the projected losses haven't accounted for the MSL and said he hoped the league will make profit in the next five years.

In a joint press conference with host broadcaster the SABC‚ Moroe said they had budgeted for a R40-million loss for this month's tournament.

“The projected loss is without the Mzansi Super League. It has to do with CSA over the next four years. We are working on various projects so we can reduce those losses and attract new revenues‚ with the MSL being one of them‚” Moroe said.

“Given the scale in which we're operating in today‚ we'll probably start breaking even around year five‚ given the scale that we're operating in.

"Next year in January‚ we'll sit down with all of our partners and look at making the MSL a better product for all those who are concerned so that we can break even budgets sooner or start making profits sooner where the league is concerned.”