SA bracing for a hostile reception in Australia

“Australia is one our favourite teams to play against‚" he said.

"On and off the field I love what they bring and they bring the best out of us.

"I do think that this time around there may be one of two traps they have set us‚ but we are going there to play a good brand of cricket.”

As a result of fallout from the ball tempering scandal in Cape Town‚ Australia are going through a rebuilding phase where they are reestablishing themselves as a force in the world.

Du Plessis said they can’t afford to take them lightly. “They are in this phase where they are trying to reestablish themselves as a top and competitive cricketing nation and for us it will be naïve to think that we are going there to play against a weak side‚" he said.

"They are a very strong team‚ they have a lot of match winners‚ they have good all-rounders and their balance has always been good.

"Australia is always not a good place to travel because their crowd do their part as the 12th man‚ so your mental capabilities and strength is important as your skills.”

The Proteas will be in Australia for less than a month for the three ODIs and one T20‚ and Du Plessis said a good start is vital in the short series.

“We are playing against an Australia side that is trying to prove to people that they are the team that they used to be‚" he said.

"They will be looking for a start that will give them confidence.

"Luckily we have enough time to get rid of the jet lag and get used to whatever we have to get used to in terms of conditions.

"A three-match series is very short and you blink and it’s over.

"So from our side it is to get a good start.”