Dale Steyn says Wanderers facilities are ‘dodgy’

The Proteas’ premier fast bowler Dale Steyn has labelled the Wanderers Stadium facilities as “dodgy”.

The 35-year old Steyn‚ who is expected to make his first ODI appearance for the Proteas since October 2016 against Zimbabwe on Sunday in Kimberley‚ hit captain Faf du Plessis on the hand with a ball at a practice session on Thursday morning.

“These nets are just a bit dodgy to be honest‚” he said with a straight face after training.

“The Bullring is a fantastic place to play cricket but their facilities are not one of the best‚ if I have to be honest.

“For a ground that holds the record for the best ODI that has ever been played‚ we are playing on some pretty poor conditions. Those nets weren’t great and I hope that Faf is okay – I don’t think there is serious damage.”