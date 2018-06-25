South Africa won’t want for a challenge in the World T20‚ which will be played in Guyana‚ St Lucia and Antigua in November.

The first group match‚ against Sri Lanka‚ and their last‚ against one of the two sides from the qualifier in the Netherlands next month‚ are likely to be their lowest hurdles.

But Dané van Niekerk and her team will have to be at their best to beat their other opponents — hosts and current champions West Indies and England‚ who won the inaugural tournament in 2009 and have reached two other finals.

Van Niekerk talked a good game in an International Cricket Council release announcing the fixtures on Monday‚ in which she was quoted as saying: “I think we have a very dynamic side. We have hitters‚ we have runners‚ we have variation in the bowling attack as well.

“We are a free-spirited team and we enjoy it because we can express ourselves.”