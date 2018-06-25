Cricket

Dale Steyn takes five wickets and proves his fitness

By Telford Vice - 25 June 2018 - 15:25
Dale Steyn of South Africa celebrates after taking the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of India during day 2 of the 2018 Sunfoil Cricket Test Match against India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on January 6 2018.
Dale Steyn of South Africa celebrates after taking the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of India during day 2 of the 2018 Sunfoil Cricket Test Match against India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on January 6 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Dale Steyn’s 5/66 for Hampshire in Yorkshire’s first innings in a county championship match in Southampton has grabbed its deserved share of headlines.

Steyn started his haul in his third over by clean bowling Cheteshwar Pujara with a superb delivery that pitched on middle and straightened viciously to uproot the India star’s off and middle stumps.

Pujara also fell to Steyn‚ for a fourth-ball duck‚ in the one-day semi-final in Southampton last Monday.

Franchise owners insist on being part of CSA's T20 event

Despite the mess the proposed T20 Global League (T20GL) became last year‚ the owners of the Durban Qalandars don’t want their money back from Cricket ...
Sport
3 days ago

But the more important fact‚ for South Africans‚ was that Steyn came through 29 overs in the first innings of the championship match and bowled another 21 in the second dig.

His economy rates — 2.27 and 2.23 — offered further evidence that he is getting back to his best ahead of South Africa’s Test series in Sri Lanka next month.

SA secure 19 Tests against big three

Nineteen Tests against the big three are South Africa’s prime engagements South Africa on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) 2018-23 programme.
Sport
5 days ago

Steyn‚ who needs three more wickets to surpass Shaun Pollock as South Africa’s leading Test bowler‚ has spent much of the past 18 months sidelined by shoulder and heel injuries.

There’s more good news for South Africans keeping an eye on Steyn from afar in that he will be rested for Hampshire’s match against Lancashire at Old Trafford‚ which started on Monday.

But only to keep him fresh for the one-day final against Kent at Lord’s on Saturday.

MORE:

SA need to find ways to end Taunton T20 torture

For South Africans‚ Taunton will always be where Mark Boucher’s career was ended by a bail tumbling into his eye.
Sport
4 days ago

New era taking shape at the Highveld Lions after Temba Bavuma is named captain

A new era is taking shape at the Highveld Lions after Proteas Test middle order batsman Temba Bavuma was named captain ahead of the coming season.
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X