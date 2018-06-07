Everyone who calls themselves a cricket person will struggle to forget what happened at Lord’s on July 23 last year.

For the benefit of non-cricket people — which includes those who think the game is worth watching only when it is played by men — England beat India by nine runs in the World Cup final‚ as heartstopping a contest as has been seen in any arena anywhere in any sport.

But‚ for cricketminded South Africans‚ the events of July 18 at Bristol will be more prominent in the memory.

Dané van Niekerk’s team fought like black mambas in their semi-final‚ but they couldn’t stop England from squeaking to victory by two wickets with two balls to spare.

The image of Marizanne Kapp‚ as tough-minded a fast bowler who ever marked out a run-up‚ sitting unmoved on the outfield in the long minutes immediately after the match‚ even as the cordite swirled all around and the England players let rip with yawps of happiness and relief‚ will endure forever.

All that‚ and more‚ will be back in the consciousness on Saturday‚ when the teams clash again‚ in Worcester‚ in the first of three one-day internationals.

The matches will form part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Championship‚ the qualifying system for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

Unsurprisingly‚ England captain Heather Knight found reasons to focus on her team’s World Cup triumph rather than the serious scare South Africa gave them in Bristol.

“Our opening game against South Africa will be the first time we’ve played at home since the day we lifted the World Cup trophy‚ so that will be exciting‚” Knight was quoted as saying in an ICC release on Thursday.

Equally understandably‚ Van Niekerk had unfinished business in England.

“Last time was a bitter pill to swallow so it will be good to rectify what went wrong‚” she was quoted as saying.

Leg spinner Van Niekerk and Kapp were the top wicket-takers among all the teams at the World Cup‚ and South Africa will look to them and the rest of their attack to keep England under pressure.

“I have always loved our bowling; backed our bowling‚” Van Niekerk said. “If the batters start firing we are as dangerous as any other batting unit in the world.”

South Africa have won only eight of their 25 ODIs against England in England‚ and not since 1999 have they beaten the hosts in consecutive matches.

But that was then: before Bristol. Nothing can be the same since the South Africans proved their mettle‚ and both teams know that.

SA squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain)‚ Tazmin Brits‚ Shabnim Ismail‚ Marizanne Kapp‚ Ayabonga Khaka‚ Masabata Klaas‚ Stacey Lackay‚.Lizelle Lee‚ Suné Luus‚ Zintle Mali‚ Raisibe Ntozakhe‚ Mignon du Preez‚ Andrie Steyn‚ Chloe Tryon‚ Laura Wolvaardt.

Fixtures:

June 9: Worcester

June 12: Hove

June 15: Canterbury