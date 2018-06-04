Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have appointed Vince van der Bijl‚ a former fast bowler and administrator‚ as a consultant.

A ZC release on Monday said Van der Bijl had been brought aboard “with immediate effect” to “assist ZC in all cricket matters‚ working closely with the board‚ the executive and national team management to map out a positive‚ constructive path forward”.

Van der Bijl‚ 70‚ took 767 wickets at 16.54 in a first-class career of 156 games‚ most of them played during South Africa’s isolation from international sport.

He served as the International Cricket Council’s umpires’ and referees’ manager from 2008 to 2015.

He will have his work cut out to help cricket make progress in Zimbabwe‚ where it has been beset by player and administrative problems‚ and has fallen victim to wider malaises in a country that has for decades laboured under the millstone of poor‚ oppressive and corrupt governance at all levels.