Cricket

AB de Villiers retiries from international cricket

By Telford Vice - 23 May 2018 - 14:03
AB de Villiers of the Proteas celebrates scoring 100 runs during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on March 11, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

AB de Villiers has called time on his international career‚ announcing his retirement on his app on Wednesday.

The South Africa star said he had “no plans to play overseas”.

“It’s not about earning more somewhere else‚” De Villiers said in a video clip. “

It’s about running out of gas and feeling that it’s time to move on.”

De Villiers played 114 Tests‚ 228 one-day internationals and 78 T20 internationals.

 

