AB de Villiers retiries from international cricket

AB de Villiers has called time on his international career‚ announcing his retirement on his app on Wednesday.

The South Africa star said he had “no plans to play overseas”.

“It’s not about earning more somewhere else‚” De Villiers said in a video clip. “

It’s about running out of gas and feeling that it’s time to move on.”

De Villiers played 114 Tests‚ 228 one-day internationals and 78 T20 internationals.