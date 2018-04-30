South Africans who hoped not to have to put up with Australia again for a long time should take a deep breath.

With smoke still swirling after the Aussies’ acrimonious tour to this country in March‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced another rubber against them.

South Africa will play three one-day internationals and a T20 in Australia in November to push to 21 the number of ODIs Faf du Plessis’ team will have to prepare themselves for the 2019 World Cup.

But many South Africans will quietly dread the thought of their team having to tangle again so soon with a side who arrived on their shores exuding trademark confidence — or arrogance‚ depending on your preferred side of the fence — and left as confirmed cheats.

That followed ugly scenes on both sides of the boundary‚ committed by players as well as spectators‚ in the first three Tests and a fourth match in which Australia were without Steve Smith‚ David Warner and Cameron Bancroft‚ who had by then been sent home in disgrace for ball-tampering in the third Test.

Not that anyone will be unhappy that two teams in the top half of the rankings — South Africa are second‚ Australia fifth — have the chance to sharpen their game before the global showpiece.

“This will give the national selection panel and … team management time first to finalise our squad of 15 players to bid for that elusive trophy and then every opportunity to fine tune their gameplan accordingly‚” a CSA release quoted acting chief executive Thabang Moroe as saying.

South Africa will also play ODIs against Sri Lanka‚ Zimbabwe and Pakistan before next year’s tournament in England.

South Africa in Australia:

Nov 4: 1st ODI‚ Perth

Nov 9: 2nd ODI‚ Adelaide

Nov 11: 3rd ODI‚ Hobart

Nov 17: T20‚ Gold Coast