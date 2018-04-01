Aiden Markram became the second fastest South African after Graeme Smith to reach 1000 Test runs during the second session of the third day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers on Sunday as the Proteas continued to dominate Australia.

After 186 days‚ Markram has also taken the second fewest since debut to reach 1000 Test runs after Australian batsman Mike Hussey who took 166.

Before he reached his milestone‚ Proteas bowled out Australia for 221 after 70 overs and still trailing by 267 runs but captain Faf du Plessis choose not to enforce a follow on to make sure that they don’t give the Baggy Greens a sniff.

When tea arrived‚ South Africa were in total control on 58/1 after 21 overs‚ a second innings lead of 325 with Dean Elgar going about his business on 16 off 57 balls and Hashim Amla finding his feet on 4 off 13 runs.

The only wicket to fall for South Africa in their second innings was that of Markram on 37 when he was caught by Peter Handscomb from the bowling of Pat Cummins for his 19th wicket of the series but their lack of celebrations told a story of how far they are still in this game.

Before South Africa decided to bat again after lunch‚ Kagiso Rabada accounted for the two wickets of Nathan Lyon (8) and stand-in captain Tim Paine (62) with Maharaj accounting for Chadd Sayers.

Proteas resume for the third and final session of the day with Elgar and Amla and looking to continue piling the runs to effectively shut Australia out of this match.