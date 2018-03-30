South Africa lost the only wicket of Dean Elgar in the first session of the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

When the umpires called for the lunch break at Wanderers‚ Proteas were sitting promisingly on 88/1 after 28 overs with opener Aiden Markram on 53 off 92 balls and experienced Hashim Amla slowly constructing his innings on 13 off 29.

Markram and Amla will be looking to stay in the middle for longer in the second session and South Africans will be comfortable with the fact that they still have AB de Villiers‚ captain Faf du Plessis‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander in the bank.

In the process‚ Amla passed the 1000 Test runs mark at his venue while Markram registered his fourth Test half century in a knock that included seven boundaries and one maximum.

The openers looked solid at the crease in the opening stages of the match with South Africa reaching 50 runs with the last ball of the 17th over with Elgar on 18 off 43 and Markram on 31 off 59‚ but their partnership did not last much longer.

In the next over‚ Elgar became the first wicket to fall on the day having scored 19 runs to bring an end his partnership of 53 with Markram when his leading edge fell to mid-on from where debutant Chadd Sayers claimed a jumping catch from the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

Outgoing Australian coach Darren Lehmann made three changes with front-line seamer Mitchell Starc replaced by Chadd Sayers‚ Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns coming in for banned David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and Peter Hansdcomb for disgraced former captain Steve Smith.

Sayers was presented the 452nd cap for Australia by former Test batsman Adam Voges just before the start of play while he Proteas remained unchanged on this occasion‚ which marks the final international outing for much-loved fast bowler Morne Morkel.

Starc misses the match with a tibial bone stress in his right leg and as a result he has also been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was one of the marquee signings for the Kolkata Knight Riders.