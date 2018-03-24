WATCH: Bancroft, Smith admit ball-tampering
Australia’s Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday.
Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions.”
Australia team post play press conference featuring Steve Smith & Cameron Bancroft. https://t.co/dh5UYfPz31— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 24, 2018
Smith added: “The leadership group knew about it.”