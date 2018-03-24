Steady batting saw South Africa build their lead to 121 runs on the day three of the third test against Australia at Newlands on Saturday.

The home side were 65/1 in their second innings at lunch with Aiden Markram on 36 and Hashim Amla 15 not out.

Australia resumed their first innings on 245/9 and added 10 runs before they were dismissed 17 balls into the day’s play when Josh Hazlewood edged Kagiso Rabada to first slip.

Rabada took 4/91 with Morne Morkel‚ who on Friday became the fifth bowler to take 300 test wickets for South Africa‚ claiming 4/87.

South Africa might have lost their first wicket without a run on the board when Markram edged the fourth ball of the innings‚ bowled by Mitchell Starc‚ to gully — where Usman Khawaja dropped the catch.

The home side slipped to 28/1 in the 10th over when Dean Elgar‚ who scored an undefeated 141 in the first innings‚ played wide of his body to Pat Cummins and steered a simple catch to second slip.

A group of fans in the Railway Stand had their balloons confiscated because‚ ground officials said‚ they would have obstructed the view of other spectators.

But that was the only news from beyond the boundary in a match from which 12 spectators were ejected in the first two days — one for abusing David Warner and the others for singing songs and wearing T-shirts that were deemed to be denigrating Warner’s wife.

“We are extremely disappointed that a small number of fans have directed such offensive and inappropriate behavour towards our players and members of their families‚" Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

“Our chairman David Peever‚ who is in Cape Town‚ has taken the matter up directly with relevant CSA (Cricket South Africa) officials‚ including president Chris Nenzani.

“We acknowledge that CSA is taking steps to ensure incidents like those (on Friday) are not repeated and we have encouraged the strongest possible action in response to such behaviour.

“People who behave in such a manner should not be welcome at cricket grounds anywhere in the world‚ and together with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and all member countries‚ we strongly endorse a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour by fans.”

Ground officials confirmed that spectators who had been removed from the venue were free to return.

That differs from the approach in Australia‚ where fans who fall foul of accepted codes of behaviour are often banned from attending matches.