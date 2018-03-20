Rabada to know his appeal fate

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will learn the result of his appeal against a ban for the remaining two Tests against Australia within 48 hours following a hearing yesterday, Cricket SA (CSA) said.

The hearing, via teleconference with judicial commissioner Michael Heron of New Zealand, lasted for more than five hours.

CSA said the ICC would announce the outcome by tomorrow, the day before the start of the third Test against Australia. The series is currently 1-1.

Rabada, who has been highly influential in the two Tests so far, was given the ban for making physical contact with Australian captain Steve Smith during the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

SA captain Faf du Plessis attended the early part of the meeting before leaving to join the team, but team manager Mohammed Moosajee and advocate Dali Mpofu remained with Rabada.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has said while he did not want to see behaviour "crossing the line", emotion and aggression were part of the game.

"In all honesty... we don't want robots on the field," Lee said.