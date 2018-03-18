South Africa have added Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris to their squad for the last two Tests against Australia.

But Dale Steyn‚ who is battling his way back from a heel injury sustained in January‚ has not been named.

One of Olivier or Morris might have to step into the breach should Kagiso Rabada fail in his appeal on Monday against the two-Test ban he earned during the second test at St George’s Park.

The series‚ which is level at 1-1‚ resumes at Newlands on Thursday.