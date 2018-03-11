Cricket

Proteas into commanding position at lunch on day three

By ALVIN REEVES AT ST GEORGE’S PARK - 11 March 2018 - 13:51
AB de Villiers of the Proteas celebrates scoring 100 runs during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on March 11, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
AB de Villiers of the Proteas celebrates scoring 100 runs during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on March 11, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

AB de Villiers scored his 22nd Test century to steer South Africa into a commanding position at lunch.

The 34-year-old underlined his brilliance with a century of the highest quality as South Africa were dismissed for 382 shortly before the break.

That gave the Proteas an overall lead of 139 runs on the first innings.

De Villiers finished not out on 126 in an innings which lasted 146 balls and featured 20 fours and one sixes.

The Proteas’ last three wickets produced 155 runs as the Aussies appeared to fall flat in the field.

South Africa started day three on 263 for seven and De Villiers and Vernon Philander added another 48 runs.

Their valuable partnership of 84 for the eighth wicket was broken when Philander was brilliantly caught by Cameron Bancroft at short square leg off the bowling of Pat Cummins for 36.

Shortly after that De Villiers went to his hundred with a ramp shot over the slip cordon for four.

Keshav Maharaj joined De Villiers after the departure of Philander and provided the small crowd with some entertainment. He swung lustily in making 30 off only balls clubbing three fours and two sixes with both the maximums coming off Nathan Lyon.

Maharaj lost his wicket trying one too many pull shots as a Josh Hazlewood delivery clipped the top of his off-stump.

Lungi Ngidi was the last man out‚ run out with a direct hit by Steve Smith for five.

Cummins ended the best of the Aussie bowlers claiming with three for 79.

READ MORE:

Amla tries to talk cricket amid the drama

“So you mean about the cricket,” Hashim Amla clarified with a reporter who had asked him a convoluted question after day two of the second test ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Rabada frustrates Aussies as Proteas progress

SA made steady progress losing only one wicket in the first session of day two in the second cricket test against Australia.
Sport
1 day ago

CSA suits in hot water over Sonny Bill masks

Two senior Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are under fire for appearing to endorse the wearing of Sonny Bill Williams face masks during the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fired-up Rabada rips through Australian batting

Fired-up Kagiso Rabada rocked the Australians with five wickets as South Africa completed day one of the second cricket test in the ascendancy at St ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gibson wants SA's top order batsmen to take more responsibility against Australia

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson wants the South Africa top order batsmen to take more responsibility against Australia in the second cricket Test starting ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X