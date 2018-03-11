Fiery Kagiso Rabada put SA firmly in control at tea on day three against Australia

South Africa struck vital blows in the afternoon session to have Australia 86 for three at tea in the second test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

That left the Aussies still 53 runs behind the Proteas’ first innings total of 382 and under somewhat pressure.

And it was a fired-up Kagiso Rabada who made the initial breakthrough with a snorter of delivery that ripped through David Warner’s defence and clipped the outside of the off-stump.

Again there was a passionate celebration from Rabada, but no contact this time around although there were a couple of shouts directed at the left-hander as he departed the scene.

Warner made 13 in a partnership of 27 for the first wicket with Cameron Bancroft, who was the second man out with the total 62.

Bancroft scored 24 before he chopped a Lungi Ngidi delivery onto his wicket.

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was introduced into the attack in the 13th over and looked threatening from the outset.

He eventually got his just reward when he had Aussie captain Steve Smith caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 11, a mere eight minutes before the break.

Usman Khawaja (28) and Shaun Marsh (1) will resume the visitor’s innings after tea.

Earlier, AB De Villiers made his 22nd century to help enable the Proteas to manufacture a handy lead of 139. It was an innings of the highest quality from the 34-year-old and his effort once again underlined his brilliance.

De Villiers finished on 126 not out in a knock which lasted 146 balls and featured 20 fours and one sixes. The Proteas’ last three wickets produced 155 runs.