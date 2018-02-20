Quinton de Kock has fully recovered from a wrist injury and he is available to play in the Test series against Australia next month.

In other injury news in the SA camp‚ captain Faf du Plessis will start batting in the nets tomorrow (Wednesday).

De Kock‚ who has been out of action since the second ODI against India in Centurion‚ joined the Proteas T20 side’s training session on Tuesday at SuperSport Park where he batted in the nets and worked with the fitness trainer.

The South African wicketkeeper/batsman's return to fitness offers him another opportunity to make an impression on coach Ottis Gibson after he under-performed in the Test series against India where he managed only 71 runs in six innings and a poor average of 11.83.

“I am happy to say that Quinton has fully recovered his injury.

"He joined the T20 squad at training here in Centurion where he batted in the nets and he is good to go for the Australian Test series‚” confirmed Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

“Faf starts batting tomorrow (Wednesday) and we are hopeful that he will be available for the first Test in Durban.”

Moosajee also revealed that batsman AB de Villiers‚ who was withdrawn from the T20 squad last week‚ is expected to make a full recovery from a knee injury and will be fully fit for the first Test against Australia.

With regard to batsman Temba Bavuma‚ Moosajee said they are monitoring him and the plan is to have him play a club game this weekend.

“The plan for Temba (Bavuma) at the moment is to have him play a club game on Sunday which will probably be his fitness test.

"If he comes through that game then he is available for selection for the Australia Test.

"We also have the situation of Dale Steyn who is making good recovery after he damaged his ligaments in his foot.

"He is doing running training and increasing his bowling intensity and in all likelihood he will feature against Australia at some stage.

"But‚ the medical team will want him to play some form of cricket before a Test match and we are targeting one of the four day matches for the Titans.

"We will update weekly but for now he is making progress and we will wait for next week to see when he will be ready to play for the Titans‚” he said.