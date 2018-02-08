It’s a comment on South Africa’s uncertainties in their one-day series against India that the return of AB de Villiers to the fold isn’t unqualified good news.

De Villiers‚ who missed the first three games of the rubber with a finger injury‚ is the only addition to the squad for the remaining three matches.

And how his team need him considering they have lost all three matches by ever more convincing margins.

The less good news is that his presence in the fourth game at the Wanderers on Saturday isn’t assured.

“He is going to be assessed [on Friday] when he joins up with the squad‚” team management said on Thursday.

“The decision will be made then.”

South Africa‚ who are also without Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock through injury‚ have yet to reach 300 in the series and have twice been dismissed for fewer than 200.

A player of De Villiers’ calibre could change that narrative singlehandedly‚ particularly on a pitch as predisposed to delivering big ODI totals as the Wanderers.

And De Villiers has tended to deliver at the Wanderers‚ where he has scored three centuries and three half-centuries in his 10 innings there.

In January 2015 he set the Bullring alight by reaching three figures off 31 balls‚ a world record‚ in scoring 149 against West Indies.

Something like that could turn South Africa’s fortunes around in their bid to level the series.

But first De Villiers will have to get back on the park.

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Imran Tahir‚ David Miller‚ Morne Morkel‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Khaya Zondo.