Temba Bavuma’s chances of featuring in the Test series against India have been given the finger.

Bavuma‚ who is part of the test squad but was not picked for the first two tests‚ broke a finger playing a one-day match for the Cobras on Wednesday and has — South Africa team management said on Sunday — been ruled out for up to four weeks.

What with opener Aiden Markram facing a fitness test on Tuesday on a thigh injury he sustained during the second test in Centurion last week‚ Bavuma could have been in the frame for the third test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

If Markram doesn’t make it the other unused batsman in the squad‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ seems set to earn his fourth cap.

De Bruyn made his debut at the top of the order against New Zealand in Hamilton in March but is better suited to the middle order‚ where he has batted in his other tests.

Bavuma has opened the batting twice in his 42 test innings and‚ given his disciplined approach‚ might have been favoured over De Bruyn for the job.

South Africa have won the series with victories‚ by 72 runs‚ at Newlands and‚ by 135 runs‚ in Centurion.

But they need another success to retain a chance of usurping the Indians at the top of the rankings.

To go to No. 1 South Africa must win 3-0 and beat Australia 2-0 or 3-1 in their home series in March.