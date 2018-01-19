Ngidi's rise thrills Rabada

"I played with Lungi in the under-19s," said the fiery fast bowler of his 21-year-old teammate. "We have a history. It's nice to play with your friend. We've done it before... and long may it continue."

Rabada, 22, said SA would not take the foot off the pedal as they look to secure a rare series whitewash over India, with the third test beginning at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

There was some criticism that the Centurion pitch may have suited the Indians.

"We have played at lot here [the Wanderers]. We know the conditions and it's normally a moving wicket. By that I mean there's always a result. If you bat well you get runs and if you bowl well you also get wickets. The wicket has pace and bounce and swing.," Rabada said.

Meanwhile, organisers confirmed yesterday that the Pink ODI between SA and India, taking place on February 10 at the Wanderers, has been sold out. The match is staged to raise breast cancer awareness, with SA playing in a pink kit.