Virat Kohli's dismissal shortly before stumps on Tuesday livened up a match that for an intolerable length of time earlier in the day drifted into the doldrums.

His dismissal‚ made more dramatic by the accompanying but now customary referral‚ confirmed that he had to accept his fate‚ and with it potentially the spoils of the Freedom Series to the Proteas.

The Proteas would have been happy to see his back.

He batted like a man swinging from the chandeliers on honeymoon but his second knock was bathed brevity.

He may be a supremely gifted batsman but he has the habit of inserting himself in the moment‚ whether his presence is required or not.

In both teams' respective stints at the crease in the last two days‚ India's captain showed what he is made of.

With bat he went about his business with unwavering belligerence and without it he bordered on being a brat.

He certainly left a bad taste in the mouth remonstrating with the match officials‚ even if it cost him 25 percent of his match fee.

Earlier in the day a soft ball‚ slow pitch‚ suffocating heat and refusal to hand the opposition even a sniff of potential advantage made for a painful middle session.

To be fair‚ anything seemed possible after Quinton de Kock's bizarre innings.

De Kock can live a charmed existence at the best of times at the crease but he was down right living firmly on the edge‚ nicking four of the five deliveries he faced.