India’s young seamer Jasprit Bumrah does not want to think too much about what to expect from the unfamiliar SuperSport Park pitch in the second Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Bumrah‚ who made his debut in the first match in Cape Town and has South African batting superstar AB de Villiers as his first scalp‚ said on Thursday that he is ready to play on any type of conditions and quick adaptation is going to be key.

“I am happy to play on any type of wicket in Test cricket‚" the 24-year-old said.

"In Cape Town we tried to adapt as soon as possible and we will see how the wicket plays over here in Pretoria and also try to adapt accordingly.

"In the first innings in Cape Town‚ we bowled a little fuller to get swing and get the batsman on the front foot.

“The wicket over here is generally bouncy but as you get on to the field you may find that it is actually a flat wicket and you have to adapt.

"I never go with perceptions of this or that will happen because anything can happen.

"I learn and analyse every session and move forward.”

Though he insisted that he would be ready for his second match‚ Bumrah admitted that the expected pacey and bouncy Centurion wicket is going to be challenging as this is the first time he is playing a Test match in South Africa.

“It is always challenging whenever you come to a new country because the weather and wickets are different‚" he said.

"But at the same time‚ it is always good to face new challenges because the more you play is the more you get to know different challenges‚ and you get a fair idea of which lines and lengths to bowl and so forth.”

Asked to reflect on his debut‚ Bumrah said it was good but he conceded that he still has many things to learn in Test cricket before he's regarded as the finished article.

“It was a good Test match and a good learning experience for me despite the result‚ considering that I have never played here in South Africa before.

"There are many things to learn and my focus and that of everyone in the team is on the second Test.

"It has been good and I am still learning and hopefully in the next match I will do much better.”

In his first match‚ Bumrah claimed the prized scalp of De Villiers and also accounted for the dismissals of South African skipper Faf du Plessis and dangerous Quinton de Kock to end the match with figures of 4/112 after 30.2 overs.