Tshabalala fired up for IBF elimination fight

Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala is working hard towards his official IBF junior-flyweight elimination fight in Mexico next month.

The former SA champion is rated No 4 by the IBF in the junior-flyweight division.

Trained by Thami and Peter Malinga at the JD Malinga Boxing Gym of the late Jabulani Malinga in Katlehong, Tshabalala will travel to Mexico to do battle with the IBF No 3 contender, Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza, on November 22.

The winner will be in pole position to challenge IBF junior-flyweight world champ Thanongsak “Death Mask” Simsri from Thailand.

The career-advancing fight for the 25-year-old South African was announced by his manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan in September, two days after announcing that Tshabalala had teamed up with his No Doubt Management.

“I was so excited when Colin told me about the IBF elimination fight that I started training from there on,” said Tshabalala, who will be fighting outside SA for the first time since he turned professional in 2017.

“I have seen Mendoza’s taped fight; he is a pressure fighter,” he said. “He’s got a dangerous left uppercut, which has dropped some of his opponents.”

Mendoza is a left-handed fighter, and that southpaw stance presents an unfamiliar angle for the majority of right-handed (orthodox) opponents, creating confusion and making it difficult sometimes for them to find their rhythm.

Southpaws like Mendoza often control the centre line, neutralise their opponent’s jabs, and create opportunities for powerful counterattacks.

“That is not an issue for me because I have already fought and beaten two southpaw fighters,” said Tshabalala, adding that the Malinga brothers have devised a plan for him to counter or nullify Mendoza’s left uppercut.

“I am preparing myself for any situation because this will be a tough fight. We both want to win the IBF title, which will change our lives. I will give my all to make sure that I give judges little room for controversy should the fight go the full 12 rounds.”

Tshabalala’s manager, Vus’Umuzi Malinga, the youngest of the Malinga brothers, said: “We will leave early for Mexico so that we acclimatise, but our preparations must have been completed here at home.

“All of us Malinga brothers will travel there. It’s a big stage for us, and we are working very hard for this fight.”

These former professional boxers produced their first world champion when Tshabalala won the IBO junior-flyweight belt last September when he defeated Junior “The Demon” Zarate of Argentina in a split-decision victory in Midrand.

Sowetan