As you advance in any competition, the challenge becomes tougher because you face skilled and dedicated opponents.
That is the warning from top boxing trainer Peter Smith, who said that is what lies ahead for Bheki “Doctor Sleep” Maitse, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi and Keaton “The Destroyer” Gomes ahead of their possibly career-advancing bouts in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Maitse, Nkosi and Gomes are in the semifinals of the four-weight division inaugural WBC Grand Prix series, which began in April.
Trained by Zolani Tete, Maitse will fight against Colombian Brandon “The Dog” Mejía in the featherweight division, while the Damien Durandt-trained Nkosi will exchange leather with Mejía’s homeboy, Carlos “El Tsunami” Utria, in the junior-welterweight division.
Gomes’s hopes for a berth in the finals will be determined by the outcome of his heavyweight clash with Ahmed “Bosnian Steel” Krnjic.
Smith hones Gomes’s skills and his analysis is that all three South African semifinalists are deserving contenders in the penultimate stage of the series.
“As you move up in any competition, the stakes get higher and it requires a greater level of effort, dedication and strategic thinking to succeed. With all that said, I am excited for them,” he said.
Smith described Gomes’s preparations as intense, saying he was “looking sharp and fit”.
Gomes is the only fighter in the series who won his two previous bouts by knockouts.
Three top SA boxers brace for biggest test yet in Saudi Arabia
Image: WBC
BSA hopes trio fly SA flag high in Saudi tourney
Maitse’s last fight, a draw with Iman Lee from the US, was possibly the toughest in his career.
But Maitse advanced to the semifinals through the WBC’s enhanced scoring system, which captures the essence of a boxer’s performance in each round.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán explained how difficult it was to transform the concept into reality.
He said the first step was to launch the worldwide call for registration and they received more than a thousand registration applications.
Quoted on the WBC website, Sulaimán said after the first filtration process, the names were sent to the WBC ratings committee, which, after long meetings, produced the lists for each division and their corresponding rankings.
“Once the 32 + 4 boxers per division were selected (144 in total), the most important and laborious task was to obtain their medical clearance for NAS Medical [ringside medicine experts] to give the go-ahead to each one.
“Initially, it had been agreed that the [WBC Grand Prix series] stages would take place in different countries: the initial stage in Miami or Mexico City, the next two in Europe or England, and the semifinal and final in Saudi Arabia.
“Everything changed in a meeting at the beginning of the year, where his excellency Turki Alalshikh [chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia] requested that all five stages be held in his country,” Sulaimán said.
Sowetan
