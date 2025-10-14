Xulu raises bar with sixth Tap Tap tourney

The sixth edition of the Tap Tap Makhathini Development Boxing Series will take place at Eshowe Town Hall in KwaZulu-Natal on October 31, Cebiso Xulu has announced.
Xulu, an upcoming boxing promoter, is the son of legendary boxer Elijah “Tap Tap” Makhathini, a retired SA middleweight champion. He happily uses his father's name for his business – Tap Tap Makhathini Sports.
Xulu, however, started out in 2018 with a development series in Newcastle, a joint venture with veteran promoter Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotion.
Their effort has produced two champions already. Sandile “Spikili” Dumisa won the KZN junior-lightweight belt and Wendy Gcadu obtained the SA female super middleweight title.
Gcadu from Nkandla, who is trained by Sizwe Mthembu, will put her belt on the line against Nobengazi Booth from Mooi River in the main bout. In the other bout, the vacant KZN flyweight belt will be up for the taking as Mnelisi “Man 'O Man” Ndlovu from Pietermaritzburg and Sechaba “Simply the Best” Zuma from Umlazi exchange blows.
Xulu said the main aim with the event is to unearth new boxing talent.
He also revealed that the national department of sports, arts and culture is building a boxing arena at the back of the Tap Tap Shopping Centre in Eshowe to honour his father.
“The arena will be named after the old man and it will feature a gymnasium and an arena to host boxing events,” he said.
“The construction began last year and the expectation is that it will be completed in March next year.”
For the longest time, Makhathini reigned supreme as the black SA middleweight champion because of segregation laws, which prevented black and white boxers from fighting against each other.
He became SA's first undisputed national champion after knocking out white SA middleweight champion Jan Kies in three rounds at the Rand Stadium, Johannesburg, in 1976. While Kies passed away in April, aged 76, the 83-year-old Makhathini is still alive.
Action from Xulu's seven-bout card will be televised live on SABC from 5.30pm, he said, adding that tickets sell between R100 and R300.
Sowetan
Xulu raises bar with sixth Tap Tap tourney
Promoter has named series after legendary father Makhathini
Image: Supplied
Sowetan
