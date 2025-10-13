Kuse eyes WBC title on 50th anniversary of 'Thrilla in Manila'

Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse will become the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to stand a chance to win the sought-after WBC mini-flyweight belt on October 29, says Velile Damoyi, who trained Kuse in the amateur ranks.
“His dream was to become the first [South African boxing] gold medallist in the Olympics,” said Damoyi.
Kuse will challenge reigning WBC titlist Melvin Jerusalem at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City in Manila, in the Philippines.
That was the venue for the iconic “Thrilla in Manila” heavyweight fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier on October 1 1975, which Ali won by a 15th-round technical knockout.
Kuse’s match will form part of the tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ali-Frazier fight.
Damoyi guided Kuse to becoming the SA mini-flyweight champion in 2015 and 2016 in the junior divisions. They trained at Vuyolomzi Mtekwana’s Sisonke Boxing Gym in Mdantsane.
Damoyi said Kuse’s potential earned him the honour of being named the best boxer in the 2017 Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, where he represented SA in the youth category.
Kuse turned professional in 2018 under trainer Mpumelelo Mbedle and manager Luyanda Sovasi at the Sisonke Boxing Gym.
Sovasi said: “I honestly believe that if well-conditioned, which I think he will be on the day, Kuse will outbox Jerusalem; the best of Kuse is yet to come, and Kuse is not a coward.”
Kuse’s loss of the SA belt to Bangile Nyangani in 2021 negatively affected him, Sovasi said.
“He veered off, but I managed to bring him back and give him two fights – against Phumlani Maloni and Athenkosi Thongwana – before he lost controversially to Xolisa Magusha,” said Sovasi.
Manager Mlandeli Tengimfene came into Kuse’s life later, and the boxer regained the SA title from Nyangani in 2023.
Trained by Makazole and Zolani Tete at Tengimfene’s All Winners Club in Mdantsane, Kuse added the ABU and WBC silver belts to his trophies.
Tengimfene then took Kuse to veteran promoter Rodney Berman, who has made it possible for the boxer to challenge Jerusalem.
Kuse later bolted Tengimfene’s stable and joined Vusi Mtolo in Johannesburg. After one fight under Mtolo, Kuse teamed up with boxing tutor Manny Fernandes.
It will be their first fight together.
“Kuse is getting sharper and sharper; we have a big chance of causing an upset,” said Fernandes, who has done wonders with reigning IBO junior bantamweight champ Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika since taking over from Mtolo in 2024. “Kuse is mentally very tough.”
Fernandes and Kuse leave for the Philippines on October 21.
