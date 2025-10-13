Boxing development in KZN bears fruits

The concerted efforts by boxing promoters in KwaZulu-Natal to cultivate boxing talent in the province has takes such a positive direction in that the province now has two IBF International champions.
Lindelani Sibisi and Nkosingiphile Sibisi (no relations) were crowned featherweight and flyweight champions, respectively, in the first ever tournament in KwaZulu-Natal to feature IBF sanctioned fights at the weekend.
The groundbreaking event at Escourt Town Hall in Wembesi was organised by Hlula Dladla on Saturday afternoon.
Lindelani, the national champion, comprehensively out-boxed previously unbeaten Keisham Luckysun Singh from India over 10 rounds. Lindelani improved to 10 wins (8 KOs) and two losses, and is certainly guaranteed a rating by the IBF next month.
Nkosingiphile, the first ever SA flyweight champion from the Banana City which has never in its history had a boxer in that weight division, passed the test with flying colours against solid and tough Longyi Hu from China over 10 rounds.
Hu was guilty of throwing shots below the belt, and he lost a point in round seven.
Rated No.15 by the IBF prior to the Saturday fight, Nkosingiphile remains unbeaten after 11 fights.
Boxing SA manager in KZN, Mlungisi Dube, said: "There is upwards progression and now we have a boxer (Nkosingiphile) who might break into the IBF's top 10 ratings after his win
"Lindelani should also be included in the IBF's rating next month now that he has also won. Look, history in KwaZulu-Natal's boxing will tell you that Nkosingiphile is the first ever SA mini flyweight champion.
"For the first time, local boxer Thami Luthuli challenged for the mini flyweight belt and lost but the fact is that we are cascading from mini flyweights all the way to heavyweights. This talks to development at Sanabo level, and the efforts by all promoters."
Lindelani, Nkosingiphile and Mxolisi Zuma are under No Doubt Management of Colin Nathan – as per the agreement with the boxers' promoter Dladla.
Sowetan
