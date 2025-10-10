Sparks are set to fly at Khumalo vs Van Heerden grudge fight

Boxing

One thing is certain about the match-up between SA middleweight champ Phikelelani "Stinger" Khumalo and ABU titlist Donjuan "Iron Dragon" van Heerden – fans will get real value for the money to watch these left-handers in action at Emperors Palace on November 29.

This is according to manager Colleen McAusland, who is responsible for Van Heerden's thriving career; and that includes the boxer winning the African Boxing Union (ABU) title after stopping Dean Promnick in the 10th round in July 5.

"This is the fight the public wants, and the beauty is that the fighters also want it," McAusland said on Thursday.

This eagerly-awaited clash will be part of Golden Gloves' tournament to be headlined by IBO bantamweight world champ Ricardo "Magic Man" Malajika, in an IBF elimination bout against Vince Paras from the Philippines. 

"The time has come for them to translate verbal barbs into action, and it's gonna be a good fight, and ultimately Donjuan will be the winner," said McAusland.

Colleen McAusland

The boxers have been at each other's throat for some time now. Khumalo even drove from Durban to Emperors Palace to watch Van Heerden win the ABU belt.

“I wanted to be there because I knew he was going to call me out after the fight,” said Khumalo. “Indeed, he called me out, but I was prevented by the security from entering the ring.

"I went to his dressing room to congratulate him because he is a good guy. I warned him, though, to enjoy his reign while it lasts.”

McAusland said she had seen the former professional footballer grow as a boxer from when he joined the fistic sport in 2020.

Khumalo, originally from Mthwalume in KZN, was trained by Vusi Mtolo in Johannesburg, but left Mtolo after tasting defeat in his fifth fight in 2022.

He is now trained in Durban by BSA's sanctioning committee chairperson Irvin Buhlalu, who is assisted by Khumalo's father Mvinjelwa Khumalo.

"Phikelelani has improved and he has done well for himself," said McAusland. "But he will be up against someone who has boxed since when he was three years old. Fighting is what Donjuan knows best."

Van Heerden is trained by Mtolo and Arafat Koch.

Khumalo is the first local former footballer to win a national boxing title – a feat Khumalo achieved after dethroning ring veteran John "Section 29" Bopape via a lopsided points decision in Escourt, KZN, in March.

Bopape went down three times in that fight.

Sowetan

