KZN hosts IBF title bouts for first time

For the time first time in SA boxing history, KwaZulu-Natal will host IBF-sanctioned fights on Saturday afternoon in Escourt where brothers Nkosingiphile and Lindelani Sibisi will be involved in career-advancing bouts.
Nkosingiphile, the current SA flyweight champion, will welcome Longyi Hu from China, while Lindelani, who holds the national featherweight title, will take on Keisham Singh from India.
Both IBF International title fights will be contested over 10 rounds.
The groundbreaking tournament in KwaZulu-Natal will be organised by Hlula Dladla who came into the boxing space in 2023. He promotes the Sibisi brothers who are trained by Nathi Hlatshwayo in Dundee.
The boxers are under No Doubt Management of Colin Nathan.
Based in Springfields, New Jersey, the IBF is one of the top four boxing bodies – the others are the WBA, WBC and WBO.
KwaZulu Natal has had an IBF world champ in Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane but the two times flyweight champ from Lindelani in Durban never defended at home until he quit in 2022.
Boxing SA's provincial manager in KwaZulu-Natal. Mlungisi Dube, has warned locals fighters to gear themselves for war. "Their opponents are dangerous, especially the Chinese," said the former boxing trainer, manager, matchmaker and promoter who has been involved with boxing since 1998.
"Our boys have to raise their levels, and I am not being an alarmist. The Chinese will be an acid test to Nkosingiphile. That guy is aggressive, cuts ring well, he's speedy and throws lots of punches."
Dube said Singh's records suggest that he is tough. "The footage I saw of him signalled danger," he said. "It's exciting that for the first time, we will have IBF sanctioned fights in our province."
The promoter's daughter and former top amateur, Zekhethelo Dladla, will make her pro debut in the heavyweight division.
The IBF began working with South Africa in 1990 when Welcome "The Hawk" Ncita won the junior featherweight belt in Israel. Ncita was promoted by Rodney Berman whose Golden Gloves produced multiple IBF world champions, including Vuyani "The Beast' Bungu, Mbulelo "Slayer" Botile, Phillip "No Deal" Holiday and Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen.
Berman's IBF championship fights took place at the Carousel in Hammanskraal, North West, Carnival City in Ekurhuleni and Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.
KZN hosts IBF title bouts for first time
Sibisi brothers take on foes from China and India in groundbreaking tournament
