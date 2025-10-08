Nxeke-Reyes IBF world title fight is on – Nathan

The title was vacated by Junto Nakatani on September 18. The expectation, as it has always been the case in such situations, was that the IBF's Championship Committee would order Ngxeke to be involved in eliminator fight against No 4 contender, Reyes, to oppose No 4 contender, Takuma Inoue, for the vacant title.






Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and Mexican Jose Salas Reyes will oppose each other for the vacant IBF bantamweight world title, Ngxeke's manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan has announced.
Nathan and Ngxeke from Whittlesea in Cape Town signed vows last Tuesday, and the successful trainer/manager from Johannesburg said the date and venue of Ngxeke's biggest fight are yet to be determined.
"Both camps should start the negotiation process in the next few days," said Nathan, whose charge is currently rated No 5, four spaces below his Mexican foe.
The title was vacated by Junto Nakatani on September 18. The expectation, as it has always been the case in such situations, was that the IBF's Championship Committee would order Ngxeke to be involved in eliminator fight against No 4 contender, Reyes, to oppose No 4 contender, Takuma Inoue, for the vacant title.
But instead the IBF wrote to Nathan Tuesday night informing him about the instruction that Ngxeke and Reyes have been ordered to fight for the vacant title.
"I immediately informed them that Ngxeke accepted the offer and was ready to fight for the championship of the world," said Nathan, who has has in the past produced three IBF world champs – Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane and Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga.
"It’s not what you know in boxing; sometimes it’s who you know.”
He enjoys a cordial relationship with IBF president, American Darryl Peoples.Nathan added: "I figured that it would work out like this. Remember, Landile contacted me before I left for Japan. I am not so sure that I really went on a ‘holiday'.
"I did have meetings with several of my partners in Tokyo, and it was discussed that Inoue would decline the order against Salas. I can leave the rest up to your imagination. Now I will work exceptionally hard to get the best deal and terms possible for Landile."
Ngxeke is quoted as saying: "I have been waiting so long to hear this, and I’m so excited that I’m fighting for the world title."
