Mbenge eager to fight but can't find opponents — Smith

Like any trainer who wants to see his boxer make money and move up in the rankings, Sean Smith is frustrated that Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge’s IBO world welterweight title is gathering dust.
The bronze medallist at the 2004 Commonwealth Games has not fought since defeating Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungandjela in May.
Smith says his attempts to get Mbenge to defend have failed because international promoters offer peanuts, or opponents he wants to bring to SA demand huge purses.
At 34, Mbenge may not reach his full potential due to not fighting regularly because he does not have a promoter dedicated to his career.
“I can’t sit and enjoy that we hold the title,” Smith said yesterday. “I have left no stone unturned in trying to get him to defend his title, and that includes talking to [English] promoters like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.”
He said his attempts to have Mbenge defend his title in Legacy Boxing Promotions’ international tournament at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria in May did not bear fruit.
“The guy [he was meant to fight] demanded huge purse money because Thulani is a big name, but we could not afford it, and Thulani ended up being involved in a non-title fight against a Namibian boxer,” Smith said in reference to what was Dewald Mostert’s maiden tournament as a promoter.
“The problem now is keeping him motivated. But I will keep him active and in line for something big, which can happen in December.”
Mbenge’s situation is like that of Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, a super-talented 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, whose career ended when promoter Lovemore “Blacky” Seoe stopped staging fights.
Mwelase quit in 2011 because he said he would not allow promoters to exploit him.
Mbenge’s last fight was a hard-fought victory in a non-title 10-rounder against tough-as-teak Mungandjela in May in Pretoria.
He fought Leandro Ariel “Huracán” Fonseca in March last year in Durban and that win in a Mvelo Boxing Promotions’ tournament earned him recognition from the IBO championship committee, which sanctioned him and Michael “The Problem” McKinson for its vacant IBO belt, which took place last October in England and which Mbenge won.
Mbenge is rated No 6 by the WBC and 14 by the IBF.
SowetanLIVE
Mbenge eager to fight but can't find opponents — Smith
Image: James Gradidge
Like any trainer who wants to see his boxer make money and move up in the rankings, Sean Smith is frustrated that Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge’s IBO world welterweight title is gathering dust.
The bronze medallist at the 2004 Commonwealth Games has not fought since defeating Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungandjela in May.
Smith says his attempts to get Mbenge to defend have failed because international promoters offer peanuts, or opponents he wants to bring to SA demand huge purses.
At 34, Mbenge may not reach his full potential due to not fighting regularly because he does not have a promoter dedicated to his career.
“I can’t sit and enjoy that we hold the title,” Smith said yesterday. “I have left no stone unturned in trying to get him to defend his title, and that includes talking to [English] promoters like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.”
He said his attempts to have Mbenge defend his title in Legacy Boxing Promotions’ international tournament at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria in May did not bear fruit.
“The guy [he was meant to fight] demanded huge purse money because Thulani is a big name, but we could not afford it, and Thulani ended up being involved in a non-title fight against a Namibian boxer,” Smith said in reference to what was Dewald Mostert’s maiden tournament as a promoter.
“The problem now is keeping him motivated. But I will keep him active and in line for something big, which can happen in December.”
Mbenge’s situation is like that of Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, a super-talented 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, whose career ended when promoter Lovemore “Blacky” Seoe stopped staging fights.
Mwelase quit in 2011 because he said he would not allow promoters to exploit him.
Mbenge’s last fight was a hard-fought victory in a non-title 10-rounder against tough-as-teak Mungandjela in May in Pretoria.
He fought Leandro Ariel “Huracán” Fonseca in March last year in Durban and that win in a Mvelo Boxing Promotions’ tournament earned him recognition from the IBO championship committee, which sanctioned him and Michael “The Problem” McKinson for its vacant IBO belt, which took place last October in England and which Mbenge won.
Mbenge is rated No 6 by the WBC and 14 by the IBF.
SowetanLIVE
No contract ties Ngxeke to former promoter – Nathan
Mlata crowned WBC youth junior featherweight champ
BSA urged to let foreign boxers fight for SA titles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos