Top boxing trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan says the existence of a Boxing SA binding contract between a boxer and their previous handlers is the first thing he demands to know from a fighter who wants to join him.
He was responding to a question about whether there were strings attached between Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and promoter Ayanda Matiti.
The highly rated current SA, IBF International and WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion teamed up with Nathan last Tuesday and will in future be promoted by Boxing 5 of Larry Wainstein, who is Nathan's partner.
Matiti was quoted by Daily Dispatch saying: “I am going to fight this with everything I have, and I am telling you there will be casualties here because this thing is a network that involves a whole lot of others.”
A shrewd businessman from Johannesburg, Nathan said: “I played within the space, within the legal realm of the Boxing SA Act. He [Ngxeke] does not have a contract; he did not have a contract.
“We have signed a fighter agreement management through Boxing SA, acknowledged by Boxing SA. So I covered my basis legally.
“When a fighter approaches me, the first thing I find out is whether that fighter has a Boxing SA recognised contract. It's a free market if that fighter doesn't.”
Nathan described boxing as business to him.
“If you are not going to be committed to your business, not have contracts in place and not respect your contracts, your business and your athletes, this is going to happen,” he said.
“I'm in boxing to change lives, empower others and keep South African boxing shining and not to go against anyone or anything. I want success and I want success for others too.”
Ngxeke, 30, is rated No 5 by the IBF, placed seventh by the WBC, and third in the WBO ratings.
He began his career under trainer Ncedo Cecane. They parted ways in 2023, and Ngxeke joined Mnyamezeli Shosha, who trains boxers that are promoted by Matiti.
SowetanLIVE
No contract ties Ngxeke to former promoter – Nathan
Top trainer insists all paperwork is in order with newly-signed boxer
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
