Mlata, Katompa face off for WBC junior featherweight belt

Hot prospects Ardy “The Eagle” Katompa and Khaya Mlata have been given a golden opportunity to accelerate their boxing careers by fighting for the WBC youth world junior featherweight belt.
Their eight-round bout will take place at Emperors Palace on Saturday from 7pm, and will form part of Golden Gloves’ six-fight international tournament dubbed “Destiny’s Decree”.
The significance of the WBC youth world title is that it represents a vital early accomplishment in a boxer’s professional journey towards securing one of the major world titles from one of the four boxing sanctioning bodies – the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.
Notable boxers who have held the WBC youth title include Saul Canelo Álvarez, Danny García, and Julio César Chávez Jnr, all of whom went on to become world champions.
The winner on Saturday night will get a WBC rating.
The first title fight of its kind in SA is being organised by veteran promoter Rodney Berman, whose company has promoted world title fights from all world boxing bodies here except for the WBC youth junior featherweight world title.
Berman staged the WBC youth silver cruiserweight title fight in 2014, where Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena was crowned after knocking out Gogita Gorgiladze in three rounds.
Initially, the fight between Mlata, who is trained by Felix Venganayi, and Katompa, trained by Zolani Tete, was planned by Warrior Ascent, Golden Gloves and Fight Ireland Promotions to take place at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town.
But an injury to Beaven “The One” Sibanda, who was scheduled to defend his IBF international mini flyweight title against Joey “The Babyface” Canoy at Emperors Palace on Saturday night, forced the three promoters to replace it with the Mlata-Katompa fight.
“We agreed to include it in Saturday’s tournament because Golden Gloves will provide the biggest stage for the two fighters, whose fight will be live on SuperSport,” said Katompa’s manager Brad Norman. “It’s a big opportunity for both fighters.”
Mlata, 24, is undefeated after eight fights and is rated No 2 for the SA title that is held by Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem, while 21-year-old Katompa from Mbuji-Mayi in Congo has a single loss in seven fights.
Meanwhile, heavyweight prospect Juan “JJ” Alberts will welcome Namibian Kareb Shitana in a non-title fight. Trained by former multiple-weight SA and international champion Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg, Alberts is undefeated after five fights with four knockouts.
Mlata, Katompa face off for WBC junior featherweight belt
