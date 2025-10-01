Title contenders Thysse, Head are ‘superfit’ – BSA doctor

Boxing SA (BSA) medical committee chairperson, Dr Robert Selepe, heaped praises on Bryan Thysse and Michael Head for what he described as an "unprecedented" medical report during a pre-fight weigh-in.
Selepe examined the two onTuesday at Emperors Palace, where Golden Gloves – the organiser of the eagerly awaited clash between these finalists of the promotion company's “Rising Titans” series – will meet on Saturday night for the vacant SA light heavyweight belt.
The winner will take home R150,000, while the loser will settle for R100,000.
"One had a pulse of 55 and the other was 59 and that's due to their levels of fitness," said Selepe.
"It goes to show that they really worked hard in their preparations. The lower the pulse, the fitter the boxer and most times boxers' pulses are very high during pre-fight medical examinations. These guys are fit and ready to fight."
Credit goes to their respective trainers – Damien Durandt and Vusi Mtolo – whose charges' grudge fight will headline an international tournament that is dubbed "Destiny Decree".
Rated No 1 and No 2 by BSA's rating committee, Thysse and Head qualified to be in the finals of promoter Rodney Berman's series by winning their semifinal bouts against Tuvia Wewege and Bonginkosi Nhlapho, respectively.
Thysse tipped the scale at 82.70kg, while Head was 83kg during the pre-fight medical. They were within the 5% limit of the pre-fight, which is 83,25kg.
They must be within the division's weight limit of 79,38kg during the official weigh-in on Friday.
Thysse goes into the fight boasting a split points win over Head. They met three years ago in what was Thysse’s first professional fight, which Thysse won by a razor-thin split-points decision.
Capetonian Khaya Mlata and Congolese Ardy Katompa will meet for the vacant WBC youth junior-featherweight belt in one of the undercard fights, while Charlton Malajika will welcome Filipino Froilan Saludar in a non-title international bantamweight belt.
Action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Title contenders Thysse, Head are ‘superfit’ – BSA doctor
'It goes to show that they really worked hard in their preparations'
Image: James Gradidge
Boxing SA (BSA) medical committee chairperson, Dr Robert Selepe, heaped praises on Bryan Thysse and Michael Head for what he described as an "unprecedented" medical report during a pre-fight weigh-in.
Selepe examined the two onTuesday at Emperors Palace, where Golden Gloves – the organiser of the eagerly awaited clash between these finalists of the promotion company's “Rising Titans” series – will meet on Saturday night for the vacant SA light heavyweight belt.
The winner will take home R150,000, while the loser will settle for R100,000.
"One had a pulse of 55 and the other was 59 and that's due to their levels of fitness," said Selepe.
"It goes to show that they really worked hard in their preparations. The lower the pulse, the fitter the boxer and most times boxers' pulses are very high during pre-fight medical examinations. These guys are fit and ready to fight."
Credit goes to their respective trainers – Damien Durandt and Vusi Mtolo – whose charges' grudge fight will headline an international tournament that is dubbed "Destiny Decree".
Rated No 1 and No 2 by BSA's rating committee, Thysse and Head qualified to be in the finals of promoter Rodney Berman's series by winning their semifinal bouts against Tuvia Wewege and Bonginkosi Nhlapho, respectively.
Thysse tipped the scale at 82.70kg, while Head was 83kg during the pre-fight medical. They were within the 5% limit of the pre-fight, which is 83,25kg.
They must be within the division's weight limit of 79,38kg during the official weigh-in on Friday.
Thysse goes into the fight boasting a split points win over Head. They met three years ago in what was Thysse’s first professional fight, which Thysse won by a razor-thin split-points decision.
Capetonian Khaya Mlata and Congolese Ardy Katompa will meet for the vacant WBC youth junior-featherweight belt in one of the undercard fights, while Charlton Malajika will welcome Filipino Froilan Saludar in a non-title international bantamweight belt.
Action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Bryan aims to preserve Thysse family boxing legacy
Phaphama's win sees trainer break 13-year drought
Ghana ruling after boxer's death a lesson for BSA - Lejaka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos