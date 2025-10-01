Boxing

Title contenders Thysse, Head are ‘superfit’ – BSA doctor

'It goes to show that they really worked hard in their preparations'

01 October 2025 - 13:50
Bryan Thysse and Michael Head during the Destiny's Decree Boxing Tournament prefight medical and press conference at Emperors Palace on September 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bryan Thysse and Michael Head during the Destiny's Decree Boxing Tournament prefight medical and press conference at Emperors Palace on September 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: James Gradidge

Boxing SA (BSA) medical committee chairperson, Dr Robert Selepe, heaped praises on Bryan Thysse and Michael Head for what he described as an "unprecedented" medical report during a pre-fight weigh-in.

Selepe examined the two onTuesday at Emperors Palace, where Golden Gloves – the organiser of the eagerly awaited clash between these finalists of the promotion company's “Rising Titans” series – will meet on Saturday night for the vacant SA light heavyweight belt.

The winner will take home R150,000, while the loser will settle for R100,000.

"One had a pulse of 55 and the other was 59 and that's due to their levels of fitness," said Selepe.

"It goes to show that they really worked hard in their preparations. The lower the pulse, the fitter the boxer and most times boxers' pulses are very high during pre-fight medical examinations. These guys are fit and ready to fight."

Credit goes to their respective trainers – Damien Durandt and Vusi Mtolo – whose charges' grudge fight will headline an international tournament that is dubbed "Destiny Decree".

Rated No 1 and No 2 by BSA's rating committee, Thysse and Head qualified to be in the finals of promoter Rodney Berman's series by winning their semifinal bouts against Tuvia Wewege and Bonginkosi Nhlapho, respectively.

Thysse tipped the scale at 82.70kg, while Head was 83kg during the pre-fight medical. They were within the 5% limit of the pre-fight, which is 83,25kg.

They must be within the division's weight limit of 79,38kg during the official weigh-in on Friday.

Thysse goes into the fight boasting a split points win over Head. They met three years ago in what was Thysse’s first professional fight, which Thysse won by a razor-thin split-points decision.

Capetonian Khaya Mlata and Congolese Ardy Katompa will meet for the vacant WBC youth junior-featherweight belt in one of the undercard fights, while Charlton Malajika will welcome Filipino Froilan Saludar in a non-title international bantamweight belt.

Action will begin at 7pm.

SowetanLIVE

Bryan aims to preserve Thysse family boxing legacy

The 12-round boxing match on Saturday evening for Bryan Thysse is not intended just to fill the void in Boxing SA light heavyweight ratings, which ...
Sport
2 days ago

Phaphama's win sees trainer break 13-year drought

Perseverance is the mother of all success, says veteran boxing trainer Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase, who celebrated producing an SA champion 13 ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Ghana ruling after boxer's death a lesson for BSA - Lejaka

Boxing SA has expressed shock at the death of Ghanaian super middleweight boxer Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey, who died in hospital 11 days after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life