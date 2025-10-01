Phaphama's win sees trainer break 13-year drought

Perseverance is the mother of all success, says veteran boxing trainer Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase, who celebrated producing an SA champion 13 years since he last achieved that success.
His 22-year-old charge and a four-fight novice, Phaphama “Kid Gavillan” Rhonorhono, wiped Dyonase's tears with a second round knockout of Wassim Chella to win the vacant national welterweight belt.
Hard hitting Rhonorhono from Ngangelizwe, Mthatha. in the Eastern Cape, chalked up his fifth knockout in five wins.
Dyonase's last champion was Simphiwe “Chain Reaction” Khonco, who won the SA mini flyweight belt after stopping Bongani Mfundisi in round seven on June 2 2012. Khonco, who is Rhonorhono's home boy, bolted Dyonase's stable and joined the gym of Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan in Johannesburg in February 2016.
That was after Khonco had lost in his bid to win the IBO and WBA world belts from Nathan's Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler at Emperors Palace on September 19 2015.
“Even during the darkest hour, you can't stop doing what you have lived for,” said 65-year-old Dyonase, who said he had been involved with boxing from the age of seven when he was in grade 1. “That is when you must dig deeper, and the good will come out of those trails and tribulations. Nothing was to discourage me from training fighters,” he said
Dyonase said he warned people after the return of boxing after Covid-19 that he was cooking a storm. “Any contender in the ratings must come forward,” he said boldly.
No one qualifies in the Boxing SA ratings to challenge for Rhonorhono's title. Jabulani Makhense and Bonke Duku are still licking their wounds.
Makhense was beaten by Eimantas Stanionis in what is reported to have been a one-sided 10-rounder in Lithuania on Saturday, while Duku is serving suspension after he was stopped in round four by Almighty Moyo on August 23.
