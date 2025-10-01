IBF international and WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke has joined Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan’s No Doubt Management — and he is raring to have a crack at the WBC and IBF world bantamweight titles.
“Yes, it’s true that Landie has joined me,” said Nathan. “I have been following ‘Man Down’s’ career for a while and think he has what it takes to become a world champion.”
Nathan said Ngxeke will be promoted locally by Larry Wainstein of Boxing 5 Promotions, who is in partnership with his management company. Nathan is responsible for the careers of many former world champions like Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu, as well as IBO junior-flyweight champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala.
Ngxeke, rated No 4 by the WBO, No 5 by the IBF, and No 7 by the WBC, recently fought at the Orient Theatre in East London, where he defeated the tough, game, and hardened Eric “Pitbull” Gamboa of Mexico, solidifying his readiness to fight the best in the world.
Nathan said: “With the news two weeks ago that Junto “Big Bang” Nakatani vacated his WBC and IBF world bantamweight titles, a path has opened up for top-rated contenders to contest for these vacant belts.”
Ngxeke said: “I’m getting older; time is not waiting for me. I have a family to take care of, as I am the only breadwinner. I wanted to join No Doubt because I want to fight for the world title. I know he [Nathan] can deliver this, and the rest will be up to me. I’m [expletive deleted] happy!”
With the IBF already ordering Mexican Jose Salas “El Chapulín” Reyes to face Japan’s Takuma Inoue for the vacant world title, and Inoue having declined it in favour of fighting Tenshin “Prodigy” Nasukawa on November 24 in Japan, it will be interesting to see what Nathan has in store for Ngxeke.
“Something is brewing; stand by,” said Nathan.
SowetanLIVE
Ngxeke eager to fight for world titles after signing with Nathan
Image: Supplied
IBF international and WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke has joined Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan’s No Doubt Management — and he is raring to have a crack at the WBC and IBF world bantamweight titles.
“Yes, it’s true that Landie has joined me,” said Nathan. “I have been following ‘Man Down’s’ career for a while and think he has what it takes to become a world champion.”
Nathan said Ngxeke will be promoted locally by Larry Wainstein of Boxing 5 Promotions, who is in partnership with his management company. Nathan is responsible for the careers of many former world champions like Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu, as well as IBO junior-flyweight champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala.
Ngxeke, rated No 4 by the WBO, No 5 by the IBF, and No 7 by the WBC, recently fought at the Orient Theatre in East London, where he defeated the tough, game, and hardened Eric “Pitbull” Gamboa of Mexico, solidifying his readiness to fight the best in the world.
Nathan said: “With the news two weeks ago that Junto “Big Bang” Nakatani vacated his WBC and IBF world bantamweight titles, a path has opened up for top-rated contenders to contest for these vacant belts.”
Ngxeke said: “I’m getting older; time is not waiting for me. I have a family to take care of, as I am the only breadwinner. I wanted to join No Doubt because I want to fight for the world title. I know he [Nathan] can deliver this, and the rest will be up to me. I’m [expletive deleted] happy!”
With the IBF already ordering Mexican Jose Salas “El Chapulín” Reyes to face Japan’s Takuma Inoue for the vacant world title, and Inoue having declined it in favour of fighting Tenshin “Prodigy” Nasukawa on November 24 in Japan, it will be interesting to see what Nathan has in store for Ngxeke.
“Something is brewing; stand by,” said Nathan.
SowetanLIVE
Ngxeke faces Mexican Gamboa in a must-win fight
Matiti lobbies for WBC, WBO top ratings for his troops
Manyisane hosts tourney in honour of Oliver Tambo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos