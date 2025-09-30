Boxing SA has expressed shock at the death of Ghanaian super middleweight boxer Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey, who died in hospital 11 days after suffering a technical knockout against his compatriot, Jacob “The Beast” Dickson.
The fight took place on September 12 in Accra, Ghana. Akushey, 32, fell ill on the evening of September 22 and was pronounced dead the following day.
His death followed that of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun “Success” Olanrewaju, who collapsed during a light heavyweight bout against his Ghanaian opponent, Jon “Jon Power” Mbanugu, in Accra on March 29. Olanrewaju, 40, died soon after being rushed to hospital.
In response to the deaths of two professional boxers within six months, the National Sports Authority of Ghana has suspended all boxing activities in that country.
The authority’s recommendations are reported to include a comprehensive five-year safety and development plan, anchored by the establishment of a nine-member interim management committee to oversee the affairs of professional boxing in Ghana.
BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “While others might view this as an extreme and draconian response that will deprive athletes of an opportunity to use their talent to earn a living, the reasons that triggered the suspension must not be forgotten.
“We are of the view that any boxing control body has to do what it has to do to ensure that it can guarantee optimum health and safety protection to its practitioners. For that reason, the measures taken by the National Sports Authority of Ghana have to be welcome.”
Lejaka said that a proper investigation or inquest will be conducted to understand what led to Akushey’s death.
Ghana ruling after boxer's death a lesson for BSA - Lejaka
Local authority to firm up regulations to ensure ring safety
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Boxing SA has expressed shock at the death of Ghanaian super middleweight boxer Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey, who died in hospital 11 days after suffering a technical knockout against his compatriot, Jacob “The Beast” Dickson.
The fight took place on September 12 in Accra, Ghana. Akushey, 32, fell ill on the evening of September 22 and was pronounced dead the following day.
His death followed that of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun “Success” Olanrewaju, who collapsed during a light heavyweight bout against his Ghanaian opponent, Jon “Jon Power” Mbanugu, in Accra on March 29. Olanrewaju, 40, died soon after being rushed to hospital.
In response to the deaths of two professional boxers within six months, the National Sports Authority of Ghana has suspended all boxing activities in that country.
The authority’s recommendations are reported to include a comprehensive five-year safety and development plan, anchored by the establishment of a nine-member interim management committee to oversee the affairs of professional boxing in Ghana.
BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: “While others might view this as an extreme and draconian response that will deprive athletes of an opportunity to use their talent to earn a living, the reasons that triggered the suspension must not be forgotten.
“We are of the view that any boxing control body has to do what it has to do to ensure that it can guarantee optimum health and safety protection to its practitioners. For that reason, the measures taken by the National Sports Authority of Ghana have to be welcome.”
Lejaka said that a proper investigation or inquest will be conducted to understand what led to Akushey’s death.
“In the South African context, this could be reminiscent of an investigation that was conducted into the death of the female boxer Phindile Mwelase in October 2014,” Lejaka said.
Mwelase died at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria after being in a coma for two weeks following a knockout in a fight 15 days earlier.
“What has happened in Ghana has presented a great opportunity for us to learn, reflect, and improve our own medical and safety protocols,” Lejaka said. “This also comes at a time when we are at the tail end of the boxing regulations amendment process.
“We need to ensure that we pull out all the stops to ensure that the regulatory instrument that will emerge out of this process will serve to improve all health and safety standards in our sport and also give the much-required muscle the medical advisory committee needs to enforce its work.”
SowetanLIVE
SA's women boxers shine at long-delayed tournament
Kuse marks remarkable drug recovery with world title shot
Top SA trainers split on who will win 'Fight of the Century'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos