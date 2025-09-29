Bryan aims to preserve Thysse family boxing legacy

The 12-round boxing match on Saturday evening for Bryan Thysse is not intended just to fill the void in Boxing SA light heavyweight ratings, which has existed since national champion Nicholas Radley relinquished the belt and retired in 2019.
It is mainly about preserving the legacy of the Thysse boxing family. Bryan and Brandon's father, Andre Thysse, held the SA and Commonwealth super middleweight titles.
Andre's firstborn son, Brandon, holds the national junior-middleweight belt.
Bryan will oppose Michael Head for the vacant light heavyweight belt in Golden Gloves Promotion's "Destiny Decree" tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.
Thysse and Head, who are rated by Boxing SA at No 1 and 2, qualified by winning their semifinal bouts of the promotional company's "Rising Titans", a two-legged series, which is the brainchild of promoter Rodney Berman.
The pair will be meeting for the second time. Three years ago, Head was Thysse’s first professional opponent and they clashed in a wild, gritty four-rounder in which Head briefly touched the canvas.
Thysse won that bout by a split points decision. On March 1, Thysse defeated Tuvia Wewege while Head eliminated Bonginkosi Nhlapho in their semifinal bouts of the series.
Successful trainer Damien Durant, who hones the skills of Brandon and Bryan, expects the second fight to be the same as the first one, which he said was competitive.
"They stuck to each other and I think it's going to be an action-packed fight for Bryan because it means a lot to him," said Durandt.
"His dad was an SA champion, Brandon holds the SA belt, so Bryan also wants to become an SA champion in what will see father and two sons becoming national boxing champions.
"We expect Michael Head to bring a tough fight. I know Michael has been training extremely hard [under Vusi Mtolo] and from our side, we always train hard. Fans will get an action-packed fight which will be one to remember."
Charlton Malajika, younger brother of reigning IBO junior bantamweight world champ, Ricardo Malajika, will face experienced Froilan Saludar from the Philippines over eight rounds.
The Malajika brothers are trained by veteran boxing teacher Manny Fernandes and are managed by former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion Brian Mitchell.
There will be three undercard fights and all bouts in the event will be broadcast live on SuperSport from 7pm.
