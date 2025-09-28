SA's women boxers shine at long-delayed tournament

Credit to trainer Vusi Mtolo for his military type methods in getting 31-year-old Hadebe not only to provide answers but also to prepare her 22-year-old promising foe for bigger fights in future.
Veteran referee Pumeza Zinakile handled the fight well without interfering with the flow of punches.
Matchmaker, Abbey Mnisi’s choice of an opponent for Hadebe is commendable.
Hadebe needed a tough but winnable comeback fight to boost the confidence of her sponsors after she lost the WBC silver fight to Mexican Gabriela Sánchez on points in a unanimous decision victory in Mexico on April 4.
Earlier in the night, Simelane and Nozwelethu “Nonzwezwe” Mathonsi tested each other’s character, guts and patience throughout their eight-round bout for the WBO Africa junior flyweight title.
Their eagerness to get recognition from the Puerto Rico based boxing body by way of winning its Africa belt turned the two-minute round into a topsy-turvy, high-paced affair.
This was Mathonsi’s 16th fight since 2012, while its was Simelane’s eighth pro bout since 2022.
Referee Sipho Ndongeni made it easy for them to successfully display their potential.
The three judges agreed unanimously that Simelane was worthy of their approval, scoring it 80-75; 77-75 (twice).
That fight was followed by a comeback fight for Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman, who has been keen to fight again after being granted his boxer’s licence by the Boxing SA board in March.
He last fought in 2017 and spent three years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder in 2014.
Released in 2022, Silverman’s win over William “The Hammer” Bankisi — a fifth-round stoppage win — was a statement to his former cellmates still behind bars that patience is key, as it was during all those days spent locked up.
Silverman did not show signs of ring rust, and Bankisi was intent on not allowing himself to be Silverman’s stepping stone.
Their fourth round was combustible. They hit each other furiously, and Silverman’s superior fitness responded when he went a gear up.
One of his fusillade of blows sent Bankisi down, but he got up before referee Ndongeni reached the count of 10.
Sensing victory, Silverman fired more shots, dropping Bankisi to his knees, and it was over in 2 minutes and 29 seconds in round five.
Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe, who must employ a manager so that the former inmate earns some money through his reign as the SA lightweight champion, lost to Nigerian Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan on points after 10 rounds.
Busakwe was rusty. His last ring appearance took place in September last year when he successfully retained his title for the third time against Sinethemba “King B” Blom.
The long layoff has not been good for Busakwe, who has been clean since being released from jail in 2017 after losing six precious years there for housebreaking.
Ushered to war by veteran trainer Norman Hlabane, Busakwe suffered his first loss in five fights since 2022 when he was defeated by Kaine “K9” Fourie.
SowetanLIVE
SA's women boxers shine at long-delayed tournament
Image: Supplied
SA’s women boxers finally got their chance to shine over the weekend after a tournament that was meant to take place during Women’s Month in August and was postponed twice was finally held at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre on Friday night.
Promoters Thanya Marageni, Sibongile Matiti and Melissa Miller seemed to have adopted a lacklustre approach towards publicising their joint tournament in both the print and electronic media, but their determination to showcase the country’s top women boxers eventually paid off.
Smangele “Smash” Hadebe and Asanda “Golden Girl” Simelane forced recognition from the WBO by winning African titles, and their victories made them the first local female boxers to win WBO Africa belts.
Hadebe, the reigning national flyweight champion, justified her superior status as the best African female boxer in that weight division by virtue of being the ABU champ.
Hadebe’s lopsided points win against Nigerian Olamiposi Solomon after a tough eight rounds was confirmed by the three judges’ score cards of 80-72 (twice) and 79-73.
Solomon was the aggressor for the better part of the fight, but she was ineffective because few of her many blows landed, while Hadebe, who looked comfortable fighting from the back foot, scored with most of her clean and well-executed shots.
Showing maturity as an orthodox, right-handed fighter, Hadebe handled her equally competent southpaw dance partner with ease and pinned holes in Solomon’s defence through her power-filled fists of fury.
After five rounds, Hadebe’s superiority had already been confirmed and appreciated by fans. Pressure was on the visiting boxer to shift gear and change strategy. She initiated action, and Hadebe gave her the false belief that she was in control by agreeing to the pace. But Hadebe piled up more points as she delivered the most telling blows.
Image: Supplied
Credit to trainer Vusi Mtolo for his military type methods in getting 31-year-old Hadebe not only to provide answers but also to prepare her 22-year-old promising foe for bigger fights in future.
Veteran referee Pumeza Zinakile handled the fight well without interfering with the flow of punches.
Matchmaker, Abbey Mnisi’s choice of an opponent for Hadebe is commendable.
Hadebe needed a tough but winnable comeback fight to boost the confidence of her sponsors after she lost the WBC silver fight to Mexican Gabriela Sánchez on points in a unanimous decision victory in Mexico on April 4.
Earlier in the night, Simelane and Nozwelethu “Nonzwezwe” Mathonsi tested each other’s character, guts and patience throughout their eight-round bout for the WBO Africa junior flyweight title.
Their eagerness to get recognition from the Puerto Rico based boxing body by way of winning its Africa belt turned the two-minute round into a topsy-turvy, high-paced affair.
This was Mathonsi’s 16th fight since 2012, while its was Simelane’s eighth pro bout since 2022.
Referee Sipho Ndongeni made it easy for them to successfully display their potential.
The three judges agreed unanimously that Simelane was worthy of their approval, scoring it 80-75; 77-75 (twice).
That fight was followed by a comeback fight for Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman, who has been keen to fight again after being granted his boxer’s licence by the Boxing SA board in March.
He last fought in 2017 and spent three years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder in 2014.
Released in 2022, Silverman’s win over William “The Hammer” Bankisi — a fifth-round stoppage win — was a statement to his former cellmates still behind bars that patience is key, as it was during all those days spent locked up.
Silverman did not show signs of ring rust, and Bankisi was intent on not allowing himself to be Silverman’s stepping stone.
Their fourth round was combustible. They hit each other furiously, and Silverman’s superior fitness responded when he went a gear up.
One of his fusillade of blows sent Bankisi down, but he got up before referee Ndongeni reached the count of 10.
Sensing victory, Silverman fired more shots, dropping Bankisi to his knees, and it was over in 2 minutes and 29 seconds in round five.
Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe, who must employ a manager so that the former inmate earns some money through his reign as the SA lightweight champion, lost to Nigerian Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan on points after 10 rounds.
Busakwe was rusty. His last ring appearance took place in September last year when he successfully retained his title for the third time against Sinethemba “King B” Blom.
The long layoff has not been good for Busakwe, who has been clean since being released from jail in 2017 after losing six precious years there for housebreaking.
Ushered to war by veteran trainer Norman Hlabane, Busakwe suffered his first loss in five fights since 2022 when he was defeated by Kaine “K9” Fourie.
SowetanLIVE
Tyuluba left licking her wounds after bout changes
Hadebe v Kehinde fight switched from WBC to WBO Africa flyweight
WATCH | How boxing helped 'Smash' get courage to speak on sexual abuse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos