Tyuluba left licking her wounds after bout changes

Veteran boxing judge and referee Namhla Tyuluba was left not only disappointed that the ground-breaking World Boxing Council (WBC) Africa flyweight championship between Smangele “Smash” Hadebe and Nigerian Olamiposi Solomon did not go ahead as planned for August 30 at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre.
Tyuluba was left with a big hole in her pockets because she was guaranteed handsome financial remuneration.
The tournament will take place at the same venue on Friday night. But Hadebe from KwaThema in Springs, and Solomon from Nigeria, will now be fighting for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa belt.
Tyuluba will not be the third female inside the ring because she is not affiliated to the Puerto Rico based WBO boxing body.
Emerging boxing promoter Thanyani Marageni said WBC's sanctioning fees were expensive.
Tyuluba also lost out from being the referee in the African Boxing Union junior-flyweight title fight between Asanda Simelane and Nozwelethu Mathonsi because the two females will also be involved in the WBO Africa title fight on Friday.
Hadebe, 2023 BSA Female Boxer of the Year award winner, has been given a rare opportunity as a female boxer to headline a boxing event. This usually happens during the month of August in tournaments staged to celebrate Women's Month.
Reigning SA lightweight king Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe and Nigerian Sikiru Shogbesani will no longer be facing each other for the ABU lightweight title.
Boxing SA provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole said this bout will now be a non-title eight rounder.
Busakwe, currently the only national boxing champ from Soweto, returns into action after a year since September when he registered the third successful defence of his title via a 10th round stoppage on Sinethemba Blom.
Crowd favourite, Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman will take on William Bankisi over six rounds in the junior middleweight division.
“I am super fit and ready, I've been preparing for a long time due to postponements,” said Silverman, who will make a comeback after seven years out of the fight game – of which four years were spent in jail for an attempted murder conviction in 2014.
“I dedicate this to my two boys,” said Silverman, who welcomed his newborn son on Tuesday.
Tyuluba left licking her wounds after bout changes
