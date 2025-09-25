Magagane cleaning up his act as he prepares to fight Fule

Pailman recently knocked back into shape the reformed drug addict, Luyanda “Pretty Boy” Ntwanambi, who returned with a second-round knockout of Limpopo flyweight champ Rofhiwa “Topis Dangerous” Maphupha in August.
Ntwanambi had not been inside a boxing ring for four years, and his weight had ballooned from flyweight (50,8kg) to junior-welterweight (63,5kg). Pailman succeeded because Ntwanambi was willing to work with him.
Magagane previously held the Gauteng and WBA pan-African lightweight and SA featherweight belts under trainer Alan Toweel — insufficient wins for a boxer of his calibre.
He won the national title from capable champ, Asanda Gingqi, but was dethroned by nine-fight novice Zolisa Batyi via a second-round stoppage in December 2022.
That loss was a clear indication that either Magagane had to shape up or ship out of the stable of Toweel and his gym. He chose to leave and joined young trainers Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula, who were his gym mates at Toweel’s establishment before they quit fighting and started honing the skills of other fighters.
Asked why he left Maboko and Ndukula, Magagane said: “I wanted someone who’s experienced and another thing is that my promoter advised me to join Bernie [Pailman].
“It’s time for me to get my boxing career on the line; the time to play is gone.”
After being in the wilderness for two years, Magagane returned in June and drew in the two fights he has had since then. He is rated the No 4 contender for the national featherweight belt held by Lindelani Sibisi, who dethroned Batyi via a 10th-round stoppage in May.
Magagane will be in action against Eastern Cape champ Fule in Mzi Booi’s tournament at the Guild Theatre in Buffalo City on November 2.
Fule, rated No 2, is undefeated after seven fights.
