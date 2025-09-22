Former World Boxing Union (WBU) cruiserweight world boxing champion Jacob "9mm" Mofokeng has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his former manager, Dr Steven Saad, who passed away on Monday after an illness.
The only world boxing champion from the Free State, Johannesburg-based Mofokeng won the WBU and the SA heavyweight belts under the management of Saad.
"He cared for me and was very fond of me," said the 60-year-old Mofokeng from Bethlehem. "I stayed in a flat in Braamfontein and Dr Saad suggested that I come stay with him in his house in Highlands North. We travelled together ... he even took me to Durban where he grew up."
The left-handed boxer who was trained by Saad's bosom friend Nick "Mthakathi" Durandt, at his Bree Street Gym, added: "We even travelled to his father's farm in Hammanskraal. As a manager, Dr Saad did everything for me. We went our separate ways around 2000, and may his soul rest in peace."
Saad's colleague in the medical space, Peter Ngatane, gave Saad his break as a medical practitioner in boxing.
He said when Saad stopped managing fighters, he requested that the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission (GPBCC) included him as a member of its medical team.
Saad really cared for me, says Mofokeng of late ex-manager
Image: Jeff Ellis
Former World Boxing Union (WBU) cruiserweight world boxing champion Jacob "9mm" Mofokeng has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his former manager, Dr Steven Saad, who passed away on Monday after an illness.
The only world boxing champion from the Free State, Johannesburg-based Mofokeng won the WBU and the SA heavyweight belts under the management of Saad.
"He cared for me and was very fond of me," said the 60-year-old Mofokeng from Bethlehem. "I stayed in a flat in Braamfontein and Dr Saad suggested that I come stay with him in his house in Highlands North. We travelled together ... he even took me to Durban where he grew up."
The left-handed boxer who was trained by Saad's bosom friend Nick "Mthakathi" Durandt, at his Bree Street Gym, added: "We even travelled to his father's farm in Hammanskraal. As a manager, Dr Saad did everything for me. We went our separate ways around 2000, and may his soul rest in peace."
Saad's colleague in the medical space, Peter Ngatane, gave Saad his break as a medical practitioner in boxing.
He said when Saad stopped managing fighters, he requested that the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission (GPBCC) included him as a member of its medical team.
Ngatane was chairman of the GPBCC whose medical team comprised doctor and provincial boxing structure member M'Zwakhe Qobose, and Brian Tlhabi, the son of veteran boxing matchmaker Moss "The Lord Mayor" Tau.
"Doctor Saad never looked back," said Ngatane. "He was very consistent and reliable. This is great loss for boxing; we will miss Dr Saad."
Former boxing promoter Jeff Ellis said: "I am very sad; he comes a long way with me from Brixton Palace where I used to stage boxing. I brought him into boxing in the 1990s. He was my family doctor too."
Thabo Thobejane, who worked for Saad from 2009, said: "He was not okay ... [he was] diabetic and had high blood pressure. I drove him to Park Lane Clinic [on Monday] and he passed away around 8am."
Thobejane, from Limpopo, is not sure about the exact date of the funeral. "I will make an announcement once I am sure, I will arrange it myself because Dr Saad had no family."
SowetanLIVE
McAusland positive as Hadebe fights for new WBC Africa title
Fresh off victory, Iron Dragon now targets Khumalo
Luthuli challenges Ngxaka for mini-flyweight belt in East London
McAusland positive as Hadebe fights for new WBC Africa title
Fresh off victory, Iron Dragon now targets Khumalo
Luthuli challenges Ngxaka for mini-flyweight belt in East London
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos