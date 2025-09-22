Last-minute tournament cancellation a blow for boxers, fans and promoter

Promoter Joyce Kungwane’s reluctance to accede to her backers’ proposals – including postponing her tournament to Tuesday September 23 – was the main reason for the event being cancelled at the last minute, according to Boxing SA.
The tournament, which was to be headlined by a 12-rounder for the vacant SA junior welterweight title between Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya and Sibusiso “Mabhere” Zingange, was scheduled for Sun City at the weekend but was suddenly called off.
“It would have been unfair for the boxers who made the weight limit on Friday to be expected to come back on Monday and still make the weight limit,” said Kungwane, the TLB Boxing Promotions boss, who said she would have preferred a postponement to a later date in agreement with the relevant parties.
“The last-minute cancellation of the tournament was deeply regrettable, given that...Kungwane had met all compliance measures,” BSA said in a statement. “Only the logistical details in relation to participants’ travel, accommodation, and subsistence were pending.
“As BSA, our primary mandate remains to protect and promote the rights and welfare of all boxers and participants. In line with this commitment, we will leave no stone unturned to cushion the blow of this devastating development on our affected licensees and stakeholders
“Among the interventions we’ll pursue is to ensure that all our boxers’ purse money is paid in full as per the contracts they signed with the promoter. All fans who bought tickets for the show will also be refunded in full.
“BSA sincerely apologises to, first and foremost, our boxers, boxing public, fans, sponsors and all stakeholders for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by this cancellation.
“We share in your frustration and once more assure you that we’ll ensure that all those who’ve plunged our noble sport into this regrettable eventuality are held to full accountability.”
Kungwane said: “TLB Boxing Promotions did everything required, but sadly, our partners pulled out at the final stage. I saw a BSA statement saying they will pay boxers their purses, and that gave hope to boxers that they will get their money, [but] it obviously kills the prospects of positive negotiations on the rescheduling.
“I incurred so much financial loss after paying purses and booking flights and accommodation. We are truly sorry to our boxers, supporters and everyone who has been looking forward to this event.”
SowetanLIVE
Last-minute tournament cancellation a blow for boxers, fans and promoter
Image: SUPPLIED
SowetanLIVE
