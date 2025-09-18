The eagerly awaited match for the bragging rights as the SA junior-welterweight champion between top contenders – Sibusiso Zingange and Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya – will take place at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday evening, promoter Joyce Kungwane has announced.
It's been on the cards since March.
“This [tournament] took a lot from me, trust me, and if I wasn't passionate about boxing, I would have long left it alone, but look, I am glad that it is happening finally,” said Kungwane of TLB Promotion.
She said her five-bout card will be streamed live by Heritage Broadcasting from 6pm. “We will have a celebrity bout between rapper Chad Da Don and former Springbok player Lionel Mapoe over four rounds of two minutes per round,” she said.
Zingange, from Wadeville on the East Rand, is trained and managed by the Malinga brothers – Vus'Umuzi, Peter and Thami.
Mboyiya, from Duncan Village near East London, goes into this fight with two wins over his dance partner, though his second victory in 2017 for the IBO All Africa junior-lightweight belt was later declared a no-contest.
Zingange v Mboyiya to finally take place on Saturday
Duo face-off for the SA junior-welterweight title
Image: Supplied
The eagerly awaited match for the bragging rights as the SA junior-welterweight champion between top contenders – Sibusiso Zingange and Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya – will take place at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday evening, promoter Joyce Kungwane has announced.
It's been on the cards since March.
“This [tournament] took a lot from me, trust me, and if I wasn't passionate about boxing, I would have long left it alone, but look, I am glad that it is happening finally,” said Kungwane of TLB Promotion.
She said her five-bout card will be streamed live by Heritage Broadcasting from 6pm. “We will have a celebrity bout between rapper Chad Da Don and former Springbok player Lionel Mapoe over four rounds of two minutes per round,” she said.
Zingange, from Wadeville on the East Rand, is trained and managed by the Malinga brothers – Vus'Umuzi, Peter and Thami.
Mboyiya, from Duncan Village near East London, goes into this fight with two wins over his dance partner, though his second victory in 2017 for the IBO All Africa junior-lightweight belt was later declared a no-contest.
BSA opens bidding for Mboyiya vs Zingange fight amid hosting squabbles
Mboyiya was found guilty by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAids) for using Furosemide and Hydrochlorothiazide, which were found in his urine after defeating Zingange.
Mboyiya failed to make the required weight limit for his fight and it was alleged that the substance found in his urine was to try to reduce water so that he could make the weight limit.
The boxer was suspended from active boxing for two years. He came back in 2019.
Mboyiya is rated No 1, a spot above Zingange, for the vacant SA title that was relinquished by Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi due to his inclusion in the WBF Grand Prix Series, where he has progressed to the semifinals that will take place on October 19 in Saudi Arabia.
Kungwane has allowed Lucky Monyebane, Gift Bholo and Zolile Miya to redeem themselves, especially Bholo and Miya, who must review their involvement in boxing as fighters.
The weigh-in for Kungwane's tournament will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand tomorrow.
SowetanLIVE
Kuse marks remarkable drug recovery with world title shot
Crawford outpoints Álvarez to become world super-middleweight champ
All eyes on Head, Thysse as old rival clash for SA belt
Boxing dealt me a cruel blow – ex-champ ‘9mm’ Mofokeng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos