Boxing

Zingange v Mboyiya to finally take place on Saturday

Duo face-off for the SA junior-welterweight title

18 September 2025 - 11:00
SA junior-welterweight boxing champion between top contenders – Sibusiso Zingange and Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya – will take place at the Sun City Superbowl
SA junior-welterweight boxing champion between top contenders – Sibusiso Zingange and Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya – will take place at the Sun City Superbowl
Image: Supplied

The eagerly awaited match for the bragging rights as the SA junior-welterweight champion between top contenders – Sibusiso Zingange and Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya – will take place at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday evening, promoter Joyce Kungwane has announced.

It's been on the cards since March.

“This [tournament] took a lot from me, trust me, and if I wasn't passionate about boxing, I would have long left it alone, but look, I am glad that it is happening finally,” said Kungwane of TLB Promotion.

She said her five-bout card will be streamed live by Heritage Broadcasting from 6pm. “We will have a celebrity bout between rapper Chad Da Don and former Springbok player Lionel Mapoe over four rounds of two minutes per round,” she said.

Zingange, from Wadeville on the East Rand, is trained and managed by the Malinga brothers – Vus'Umuzi, Peter and Thami.

Mboyiya, from Duncan Village near East London, goes into this fight with two wins over his dance partner, though his second victory in 2017 for the IBO All Africa junior-lightweight belt was later declared a no-contest.

BSA opens bidding for Mboyiya vs Zingange fight amid hosting squabbles

Ranked No 2, Zingange from Tsakane is promoted by Kungwane under TLB Promotion. Booi and Kungwane made it clear they will be involved in the bidding ...
Sport
3 months ago

Mboyiya was found guilty by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAids) for using Furosemide and Hydrochlorothiazide, which were found in his urine after defeating Zingange.

Mboyiya failed to make the required weight limit for his fight and it was alleged that the substance found in his urine was to try to reduce water so that he could make the weight limit.

The boxer was suspended from active boxing for two years. He came back in 2019.

Mboyiya is rated No 1, a spot above Zingange, for the vacant SA title that was relinquished by Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi due to his inclusion in the WBF Grand Prix Series, where he has progressed to the semifinals that will take place on October 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Kungwane has allowed Lucky Monyebane, Gift Bholo and Zolile Miya to redeem themselves, especially Bholo and Miya, who must review their involvement in boxing as fighters.

The weigh-in for Kungwane's tournament will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand tomorrow.

SowetanLIVE

Kuse marks remarkable drug recovery with world title shot

From being a drug addict who was written off to winning the SA and ABU belts is the remarkable story of the recovery of Siyakholwa Kuse.
Sport
3 days ago

Crawford outpoints Álvarez to become world super-middleweight champ

“Told you!” This was the reaction from top SA boxing trainer and manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, who predicted that Terence “Bud” Crawford ...
Sport
4 days ago

All eyes on Head, Thysse as old rival clash for SA belt

The spotlight has now fallen on Michael Head and Bryan “BBK” Thysse to headline the international boxing tournament dubbed “Destiny Decree” at ...
Sport
1 week ago

Boxing dealt me a cruel blow – ex-champ ‘9mm’ Mofokeng

Unheralded retired boxer Jacob Mofokeng says he hates anything that has to do with boxing because of the manner in which his illustrious career ended.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway
Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks