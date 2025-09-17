Boxing

BSA hopes trio fly SA flag high in Saudi tourney

Maitse, Nkosi and Gomes in semis of money-spinning event

17 September 2025 - 06:00
Trainer Damien Durandt and his boxer Ntethelelo Nkosi, assistant trainer Andson Kazembe with super-middleweight champ Terence Crawford of the US.
Image: SUPPLIED

Boxing SA is delighted and proud to have three licensed fighters in the semifinals of the WBC Grand Prix Series set to take place in Saudi Arabia on October 19, says the regulatory body’s CEO, Tsholofelo Lejaka.

“That’s an accomplishment bearing in mind that there were 48 countries with 128 participants when this inaugural tournament began in April,” Lejaka said on Tuesday.

Only 16 fighters advanced to the penultimate stage. The tournament has four weight divisions: featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight.

SA is represented in the featherweight by Bhekizizwe “Dr Sleep” Maitse (featherweight) Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi (junior-welterweight), and Keaton Gomes (heavyweight).

Colombia and France each have two semifinalists, while the US, Argentina, Uzbekistan, Bosnia, Ukraine, Mexico and Australia all have one.

“That tells you the story about SA when given opportunities,” said Lejaka.

We pledge our full support to Maitse, Nkosi, and Gomes, who carry not only their own ambitions but also the pride of SA.”

Overall winners in each weight division will pocket $200,000 (about R3.5m) and the José Sulaimán trophy, named in honour of the late WBC president.

They will also earn the mandatory WBC silver title shot that serve as a prestigious pathway to a full WBC world title shot and guarantees a spot in the top 15 rankings.

His remarkable accomplishment has been celebrated not only as a triumph of excellence but also as an inspiration to young fighters around the world, and that includes SA.
Boxing SA CEO, Tsholofelo Lejaka

It provides an international platform for top prospects, including Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse, who won it in December.

His success has earned him a crack at the WBC belt that is held by Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem of the Philippines on October 29.

Lejaka praised the American boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, who beat Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world.

“His remarkable accomplishment has been celebrated not only as a triumph of excellence but also as an inspiration to young fighters around the world, and that includes SA,” he said.

“We join the international boxing community in congratulating him, while also reflecting on the importance of the WBC Grand Prix, which is creating platforms for boxers to showcase their talent at the highest level.

“His [Crawford’s] story, which includes growing up with a father who was never there for him, resonates deeply with the challenges faced by many young South African fighters, who continue to rise above difficult circumstances in pursuit of success,” Lejaka added.

Trainers Damien Durandt, Zolani Tete and Peter Smith are happy with the progress their three fighters made during preparations for their upcoming bouts in Saudi Arabia.

Durandt said: “Nkosi is coming together really nicely in this camp.”

Tete said: “[Maitse’s] fitness levels are not bad at all. We still have time on our side.” 

And Smith said: “Keaton is really going to new heights. We win the show. I believe he’s got a bright future.”

