Kuse marks remarkable drug recovery with world title shot
Disgraced fighter had to undergo cleansing programme
From being a drug addict who was written off to winning the SA and ABU belts is the remarkable story of the recovery of Siyakholwa Kuse.
But going into a World Boxing Council world title for such a prestigious belt is heroic for the 26-year old, who will challenge WBC mini flyweight champion Melvin Jerusalem in a tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila”, which took place on October 1 1975 when Muhammad Ali stopped Joe “Smokin” Frazier in the 14th round at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines. Thish is the venue for the Kuse-Jerusalem fight on October 29.
Only three locals have won the sought-after green and gold WBC belt – Thulani Malinga from KwaZulu-Natal, Dingaan Thobela and Kevin Lerena, both from Gauteng.
Credit must be given to both Mlandeli Tengimfene and Rodney Berman, especially Tengimfene, who rescued Kuse.
“He went through rigorous processes of cleansing – and that required 45 days; he weighed 45kg – a zombie, weak, underweight and heavily dehydrated,” said Tengimfene, who manages fighters at his All Winners Gym in Mdantsane.
“I had to feed him so that he could gain 7kg before I could cut him back to the minimum weight.”
Tengimfene said 16-ounce gloves were too heavy for Kuse, who won the SA mini flyweight belt and added the ABU title to his collection under the guidance of the Tete brothers – Zolani and Makazole.
They barked instructions in the corner when Kuse won the WBC silver belt after defeating Beaven Sibanda in Berman’s tournament at Emperors Palace last December 24.
Tengimfene then handed the boxer over to Berman, whose Golden Gloves promotion has produced over 50 world champions. Kuse bolted from Tengimfene’s stable and joined the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Johannesburg, where his skills are honed by Manny Fernandes.
“Berman is taking him to the WBC title fight and Kuse will break the duck for Eastern Cape province and win the WBC belt,” said Tengimfene.
