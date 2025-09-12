Boxing dealt me a cruel blow – ex-champ ‘9mm’ Mofokeng

Unheralded retired boxer Jacob Mofokeng says he hates anything that has to do with boxing because of the manner in which his illustrious career ended.
Poor health ended his reign as the SA heavyweight champion a few days after retaining his SA cruiserweight belt against Isaac Mahlangu with a second-round knockout in October 1997.
"After that fight with Isaac, I went to America the following year to fight for the WBU title, and I stopped Ryan Poletti in round seven."
Affectionately known as "9mm", left-handed Mofokeng became the first world champion from Bohlokong in Bethlehem, Free State. His corner was manned by Elias Tshabalala, who had broken away from Nick Durandt, He opened his own gym at the Carlton Centre In Joburg, where he was joined by Mofokeng, Thulani "Sugar Boy" Malinga and Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi.
In 1999, Mofokeng met Robert Norton in what was the champion's first defence of the WBU belt, and he lost on points.“While we were in camp in London for Norton, my manager [known to this writer] arrived and said he brought me some tablets to prevent flu because it was cold there,” he said.
“I came back home after losing the title, and moved up to the heavyweight division, and won the SA title after beating Mahlangu [in a rematch at the Portuguese Hall]. It was discovered that I failed [a] drug test for my fight with Norton, so I was stripped [off] the SA heavyweight title," added Mofokeng, who spent a few months without action before returning to action in 2000 in Denmark, where he knocked out Tue Bjorn Thomsen.
At that time, Durandt's boxer, Anton Nel, was the SA heavyweight champion.
Golden Gloves matched Mofokeng with Nel, and the champion's reign was short-lived. Mofokeng dethroned him at Carnival City in Brakpan in September 2000. “I got sick, and boxing authorities at Nasrec stripped me [off] my SA heavyweight title without explanation," he said.
“That hurt me most, and I hated boxing, especially bearing in mind that I lost the SA heavyweight belt twice without defending them. I was heartbroken. I thought dying was the solution; even now at 60, I still ask myself what went wrong about me."
Mofokeng retired with a record 18 knockouts in 21 wins, six losses and a draw.
SowetanLIVE
Boxing dealt me a cruel blow – ex-champ ‘9mm’ Mofokeng
Left-hander the first world champion from Bethlehem, Free State
Image: SUPPLIED
Unheralded retired boxer Jacob Mofokeng says he hates anything that has to do with boxing because of the manner in which his illustrious career ended.
Poor health ended his reign as the SA heavyweight champion a few days after retaining his SA cruiserweight belt against Isaac Mahlangu with a second-round knockout in October 1997.
"After that fight with Isaac, I went to America the following year to fight for the WBU title, and I stopped Ryan Poletti in round seven."
Affectionately known as "9mm", left-handed Mofokeng became the first world champion from Bohlokong in Bethlehem, Free State. His corner was manned by Elias Tshabalala, who had broken away from Nick Durandt, He opened his own gym at the Carlton Centre In Joburg, where he was joined by Mofokeng, Thulani "Sugar Boy" Malinga and Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi.
In 1999, Mofokeng met Robert Norton in what was the champion's first defence of the WBU belt, and he lost on points.“While we were in camp in London for Norton, my manager [known to this writer] arrived and said he brought me some tablets to prevent flu because it was cold there,” he said.
“I came back home after losing the title, and moved up to the heavyweight division, and won the SA title after beating Mahlangu [in a rematch at the Portuguese Hall]. It was discovered that I failed [a] drug test for my fight with Norton, so I was stripped [off] the SA heavyweight title," added Mofokeng, who spent a few months without action before returning to action in 2000 in Denmark, where he knocked out Tue Bjorn Thomsen.
At that time, Durandt's boxer, Anton Nel, was the SA heavyweight champion.
Golden Gloves matched Mofokeng with Nel, and the champion's reign was short-lived. Mofokeng dethroned him at Carnival City in Brakpan in September 2000. “I got sick, and boxing authorities at Nasrec stripped me [off] my SA heavyweight title without explanation," he said.
“That hurt me most, and I hated boxing, especially bearing in mind that I lost the SA heavyweight belt twice without defending them. I was heartbroken. I thought dying was the solution; even now at 60, I still ask myself what went wrong about me."
Mofokeng retired with a record 18 knockouts in 21 wins, six losses and a draw.
SowetanLIVE
All eyes on Head, Thysse as old rival clash for SA belt
Top SA trainers split on who will win 'Fight of the Century'
Fight-starved Tshabalala vows to beat Cordova
Sibanda to meet Canoy in must-win fight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos